Clean Beauty Concept is the Cera Marroquina franchise's bet to consolidate itself in the US beauty market

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There is unanimity among those who frequently undergo waxing. It hurts, but the aesthetic result is worth the discomfort of each pull. Imagine what it would be like if the industry managed to one day create a product that systematically reduced this uncomfortable feeling? This reality was materialized by the Cera Marroquina Group, which developed its own patented wax, with herbal products that alleviate pain by up to 80%.

(PRNewswire)

The company has been operating in Brazil for 23 years and, with this difference, it has consolidated its presence in the competitive beauty and aesthetics market in Brazil , in addition to expanding its presence in several countries such as the United States , France , Spain , Italy , the United Kingdom , Portugal , Turkey and Japan .

Cera Marroquina products are 100% natural and use pure alkaline cocoa, propolis and beeswax as base. The company invested in the high quality of its raw materials and hit the target of the taste of women and men who until then had not found premium hair removal products available. The strategy was so successful that in 2022 the company had revenues of R$ 10 million .

Now Cera Marroquina begins its journey of international expansion, with the United States on the horizon with an eye on a trend that is in the company's DNA: the so-called clean beauty, the movement that values reducing the impacts of beauty products on the environment and health.

The "clean beauty" market is one of the fastest growing segments in the industry. Last year, it grew by almost 10% in the United States . The Cera Marroquina Franchise intends to increase this share and projects revenue of US$ 1 million by 2025. According to its CEO Poliana Sicchieri , the goal is to have more than 100 American accredited by the end of the year and, for next year, the goal is to end 2024 with a mark of a 1,000 accredited in North America .

The United States beauty market is known for its fierce competitiveness, with a wide range of options for consumers and an growing number of new companies entering the sector each year. But Cera Marroquina is ready for this challenge. And has the undeniable advantage of the quality and innovation of its products. "We continue with our identity despite our operation having grown so much," says Poliana.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cera Marroquina Franchise