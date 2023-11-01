Avenica Acquires Arch Advisory Group to Help More Job Candidates Nationwide Unleash and Realize Their Potential

Avenica Acquires Arch Advisory Group to Help More Job Candidates Nationwide Unleash and Realize Their Potential

The acquisition brings together two talent advocate powerhouses with a shared mission of changing the way the world works

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenica , a career-launching platform that takes a comprehensive approach to uncovering an individual's potential, is excited to announce the acquisition of Arch Advisory Group , a modern-day headhunting, executive search, and human capital advisory firm bridging the gap between talent and global brands with offices in Chicago and New York.

Avenica Logo (PRNewswire)

Both companies share the vision of changing the way the world works by unleashing human potential, and this acquisition will allow them to advance their collective cause and connect even more high-caliber candidates with exceptional companies across the U.S.

"Avenica has long been able to launch careers, but with the addition of Arch Advisory Group and their incredible leadership team comprised of Gary Benedik and Kristin Taylor, we now can fulfill our commitment to translate human potential into impact for the candidates we serve and the employers we partner with," said Scott Dettman, CEO of Avenica.

There will soon be three distinct offerings under the Avenica umbrella:

Avenica Launch (AVL) : Early-level career launching with a focus on unlocking human potential

AV+ : Upskilling and development-focused accelerator connecting career entry to career advancement

Arch Advisory: Strategic search and workforce solutions designed to uncover game-changing talent

As a result of the acquisition, Arch Advisory Group's Founder and President Gary Benedik will join Avenica Inc. as the Chief Revenue Officer and Founder of Arch Advisory.

"This strategic decision marks a pivotal moment in Arch Advisory's journey; enhancing our capabilities for our candidates and clients, while also expanding our reach," said Gary Benedik, Founder and CEO of Arch Advisory Group. "Arch Advisory leader Kristin Taylor and I are thrilled to focus on driving even more innovation in the world of work!"

To learn more about how Avenica is disrupting the traditional ways talent is evaluated and connected to meaningful career opportunities, visit Avenica.com .

About Avenica:

Avenica is a career-launching platform that uses data science, behavioral psychology and performance coaching to unleash human potential and launch careers. By getting to know candidates beyond a resume and uncovering individual potential, from entry-level and now through mid-to-senior level, the company jumpstarts careers across the U.S. Learn more at Avenica.com .

Media Contact: Emily Olson

612-351-8456

Emilyo@media-minefield.com

Avenica.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avenica