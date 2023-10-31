Vertu Capital Founder Lisa Melchior Named one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Vertu Capital is pleased to announce that its Founder and Managing Partner, Lisa Melchior, has been named one of Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 for 2023 by the Women's Executive Network (WXN).

Vertu's Melchior, the first woman to found a private equity firm in Canada, is joined by female leaders across a range of sectors and endeavours, from activists to artists and entrepreneurs, to be recognized for trail blazing work that has shattered boundaries and served as inspiration to the next generation.

"I am incredibly honoured to be recognized together with such an inspiring group of women leaders. There is definitely no shortage of smart, bold and determined woman who are willing to be the change they want to see," said Melchior. "In founding Vertu, it was important for me to show the next generation of women that we could do things differently, and be successful."

In March 2023, Melchior was recognized by the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA), winning its inaugural Woman of Achievement Award for her "significant impact on innovation and value creation" and her meaningful contribution to "improving gender diversity in the industry and beyond."

About Vertu Capital

Vertu Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high potential global technology companies, with a focus on software and software enabled businesses. Vertu's mission is to partner with management teams of market leading and scaling companies to accelerate and support the next stage in their growth journey. Vertu's team brings decades of domain experience, best practices, actionable value creation strategies and a deep network to its portfolio investments. In 2023, Vertu closed its inaugural fund, Vertu Partners Fund I, with more than $300 million in assets under management from a broad range of high quality institutional investors. Vertu has offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, please visit www.vertucapital.ca.

About WXN

(Women's Executive Network), a member-based organization, is North America's #1 and only organization that meaningfully propels and celebrates the advancement of professional women at all levels, in all sectors, and of all ages. WXN delivers this advancement through training, events, mentoring, networking, and award and recognition programs for members and partners. WXN operates in Canada and the U.S.

