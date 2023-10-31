NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10.1%

Deals
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) ("NXRT") announced today that its board of directors unanimously approved a dividend of $0.46242 per share of NXRT common stock, payable on December 29, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 15, 2023. This represents a 10.1% increase over the previous quarter's distribution and an increase of 124.5% since inception in 2015.

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P. More information about NXRT is available at http://nxrt.nexpoint.com.

