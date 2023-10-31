NEWPARK RESOURCES REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (PRNewswire)

THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

(all comparisons versus the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Industrial Solutions segment revenue of $57.3 million , +12%; year-to-date $161.2 million , +19%

Fluids Systems segment revenue of $141.2 million , -16%; year-to-date $420.6 million , -8%

Net Income of $7.7 million , or $0.09 per diluted share

Adjusted Net Income of $8.4 million , +59%; $0.09 per diluted share, +71%

Adjusted EBITDA of $22.3 million , +13%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.2%, +230 basis points

Total Debt of $86 million , Net Debt of $59 million and Net Leverage of 0.7x as of September 30, 2023

Repurchased $6 million of common equity under our share repurchase authorization; a total of $26 million repurchased year-to-date



Third Quarter





(In millions) 2023

2022

Change

Revenues $ 198.5

$ 219.9

$ (21.4)

Operating income (loss) $ 13.2

$ (21.3)

$ 34.6

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 27.0

$ (5.1)

$ 32.1

Free Cash Flow $ 22.9

$ (12.7)

$ 35.6

Fluids Systems Segment











Revenues $ 141.2

$ 168.6

$ (27.4)

Operating income (loss) $ 7.6

$ (24.2)

$ 31.8

Adjusted EBITDA $ 9.9

$ 8.8

$ 1.1

Operating margin (%) 5.4 %

(14.3) %

1970 bps Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 7.0 %

5.2 %

180 bps Industrial Solutions Segment











Revenues $ 57.3

$ 51.2

$ 6.0

Operating income $ 14.3

$ 10.0

$ 4.3

Adjusted EBITDA $ 19.7

$ 15.4

$ 4.3

Operating margin (%) 25.0 %

19.6 %

540 bps Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 34.4 %

30.1 %

430 bps

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Our team delivered strong third quarter results, while demonstrating continued execution on our multi-year business transformation strategy," stated Matthew Lanigan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Newpark Resources. "Ongoing commercial growth and operational excellence initiatives across the enterprise contributed to significant year-over-year growth in net income, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow in the third quarter, putting us on pace for a solid full-year performance."

"Our Industrial Solutions segment delivered record third quarter revenue," continued Lanigan. "Strong underlying demand across our core end-markets, continued share gains and ongoing investments in fleet contributed to 28% year-over-year growth in segment Adjusted EBITDA, together with 430 basis points of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion."

"The strategic review of our Fluids business is progressing in accordance with our expectations," continued Lanigan. "Since launching the sale process in September, we're pleased with the level of interest from potential acquirers who recognize the high quality of our industry leading technical expertise, service quality and established customer relationships."

"Fluids Systems segment third quarter revenues declined 16% year-over-year, primarily reflecting the effects of last year's divestitures and other actions, but importantly, delivered a 12% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA and its strongest Adjusted EBITDA margin in five years, supported by strong activity in Europe and Africa, improved customer mix, a robust seasonal recovery in Canada and continued cost controls in a subdued U.S. market," continued Lanigan.

"We generated $23 million in free cash flow in the third quarter, bringing our year-to-date free cash flow to $47 million, or 74% of year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA," stated Gregg Piontek, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "As our business has become increasingly cash generative, we've taken a programmatic approach toward debt reduction and return of capital. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, we reduced outstanding borrowings by more than $70 million, bringing our net leverage to 0.7x at the end of the third quarter, while using nearly $44 million for share repurchases. As previously stated, we will seek to maximize balance sheet optionality, while continuing to pursue the highest return opportunities available to us, including organic investments in rental fleet expansion, further debt reduction and further actions under our share repurchase authorization."

"With the planned divestiture of our Fluids business, we are actively repositioning Newpark to become a pure-play, high growth specialty rental and services business serving the site and access market," concluded Lanigan. "On a trailing twelve-month basis, the Industrial Solutions segment has generated $81 million of Adjusted EBITDA, deploying capital toward margin-enhancing growth opportunities that further enhance our unique value proposition. We remain constructive on the significant opportunities for growth in the year ahead as we further scale our vertically integrated platform across our energy infrastructure and industrial markets."

BUSINESS UPDATE

Newpark is engaged in a multi-year business transformation plan designed to drive organic commercial growth within targeted, higher-margin product and rental markets; improve asset optimization and organizational efficiency; and pursue a capital allocation strategy that prioritizes investments in opportunities with superior return profiles, together with a robust return of capital program.

During the third quarter, Newpark continued to deliver on its business transformation plan, highlighted by the following (all comparisons versus the prior year period unless otherwise noted):

Strong commercial growth in core Industrial Solutions segment. Industrial Solutions revenue from specialty rental and services increased 16% for the third quarter and 21% for the first nine months of 2023, driven by a combination of continued market share gains and price discipline. Revenues from product sales increased to $19 million for the third quarter of 2023, reflecting typical quarterly fluctuations in order and delivery timing. For the first nine months of 2023, revenues from product sales have increased 13% year-over-year, reflecting strong demand from various sectors, including utilities.

Delivered significant margin expansion, led by Industrial Solutions. During the third quarter, consolidated gross margin increased 530 basis points year-over-year to 19.8%, while Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 230 basis points to 11.2% in the period. Both reporting segments delivered significant margin expansion in the third quarter compared to the prior year period, with Industrial Solutions segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increasing 430 basis points to 34.4%, and Fluids Systems segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increasing 180 basis points to 7.0%. Margin expansion was attributable to a combination of improved asset optimization and operating expense leverage.

Fluids Systems segment momentum continues, led by Eastern Hemisphere . Newpark delivered record Eastern Hemisphere revenue in the third quarter, supported by elevated customer drilling activity in Europe and Africa . Newpark's Eastern Hemisphere revenue increased 38% in the third quarter to $73 million , contributing 52% of Fluids Systems revenue in the quarter.

Disciplined management of invested capital. Net assets within Fluids Systems declined $9 million in the third quarter to $234 million , led by a $13 million reduction in U.S. operations. As of September 30, 2023 , net working capital represents $196 million of the total Fluids Systems invested capital.

Prudent balance sheet management highlighted by reduction in net leverage. Over the last twelve months ending September 30, 2023 , Newpark has reduced its total debt outstanding by $71 million , supporting a year-over-year reduction in Net Leverage to 0.7x at the end of the third quarter 2023.

Active return of capital program. Newpark used $6 million to repurchase 1.0 million shares of common equity during the third quarter, bringing its year to date repurchases to $26 million (5.6 million shares) under its share repurchase program. As of September 30, 2023 , the Company had $24 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

In the third quarter 2023, Newpark generated net income of $7.7 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, on total revenue of $198.5 million, compared to a net loss of $24.6 million, or ($0.26) per basic share, on total revenue of $219.9 million, in the prior year period. The Company reported third quarter Adjusted Net Income of $8.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $5.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Newpark reported Adjusted EBITDA of $22.3 million in the third quarter 2023, or 11.2% of total revenue, compared to $19.6 million, or 8.9% of total revenue, in the third quarter 2022.

The Industrial Solutions segment generated revenues of $57.3 million in the third quarter 2023, compared to $51.2 million in the prior year period. Segment operating income was $14.3 million in the third quarter, compared to $10.0 million in the prior year period.

The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $141.2 million in the third quarter 2023, compared to $168.6 million in the prior year period. Segment operating income was $7.6 million in the third quarter, compared to an operating loss of $24.2 million in the prior year period. The third quarter 2023 Fluids Systems operating income includes $0.4 million in total charges related to net facility exit and severance costs. The third quarter 2022 Fluids Systems operating results included $29.4 million in total non-cash impairment charges related to the long-lived assets and inventory associated with the exit of our Gulf of Mexico operations.

Corporate office expenses were $8.7 million in the third quarter 2023, compared to $6.6 million in the prior year period. The third quarter 2023 corporate office expenses include a $1.5 million charge to reflect higher projected long-term management incentives driven by our relative total shareholder return versus our peer group, $0.5 million of costs related to strategic planning projects, and $0.3 million of severance expense associated with restructuring actions.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of September 30, 2023, Newpark had total cash of $27 million and available liquidity under its U.S. ABL credit facility of $68 million. At the end of the third quarter, the Company had total Net Debt outstanding of $59 million, or 0.7x its trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA as of September 30, 2023.

Newpark generated $27 million of operating cash flow in the third quarter 2023, including $10 million associated with a reduction in net working capital. Capital investments used $4 million, net, primarily funding the expansion of the rental fleet to support organic growth efforts in Industrial Solutions. The Company also used $13 million of cash to reduce debt and $6 million to fund share repurchases.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

The following forward-looking guidance reflects the Company's current expectations and beliefs as of October 31, 2023 and is subject to change. The following statements apply only as of the date of this disclosure and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included elsewhere in this document.

For the fourth quarter 2023, Newpark currently anticipates the following:

Industrial Solutions segment revenue in a range of $54 - $60 million

Fluids Systems segment revenue in a range of $110 - $120 million

Total Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $17 - $21 million

Total Free Cash Flow in a range of $12 - $20 million

THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call will be held Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.newpark.com. Individuals can also participate by teleconference dial-in. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: 800-274-8461 International Live: 203-518-9814 Conference ID: NRQ323

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which subsequently will be available through November 8, 2023:

Domestic Replay: 888-219-1276 International Replay: 402-220-4949

ABOUT NEWPARK RESOURCES

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing environmentally-sensitive products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "may," "could," "would," "should," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying them. These statements are not guarantees that our expectations will prove to be correct and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors, including those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Newpark, particularly its Annual Report on Form 10-K, and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as others, could cause actual plans or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the worldwide oil and natural gas industry; our ability to generate internal growth; economic and market conditions that may impact our customers' future spending; our customer concentration and reliance on the U.S. exploration and production market; our international operations; the ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East; operating hazards present in the oil and natural gas and utilities industries and substantial liability claims, including catastrophic well incidents; our contracts that can be terminated or downsized by our customers without penalty; our product offering and market expansion; our ability to attract, retain, and develop qualified leaders, key employees, and skilled personnel; our expanding services in the utilities sector, which may require unionized labor; the price and availability of raw materials; inflation; capital investments, business acquisitions, and joint ventures; our market competition; technological developments and intellectual property; severe weather, natural disasters, and seasonality; public health crises, epidemics, and pandemics; our cost and continued availability of borrowed funds, including noncompliance with debt covenants; environmental laws and regulations; our legal compliance; the inherent limitations of insurance coverage; income taxes; cybersecurity breaches or business system disruptions; our ability to execute on strategic actions, including whether any transaction will take place in connection with the strategic review of our Fluids Systems division; our divestitures; activist stockholders that may attempt to effect changes at our Company or acquire control over our Company; share repurchases; and our amended and restated bylaws, which could limit our stockholders' ability to obtain what such stockholders believe to be a favorable judicial forum for disputes with us or our directors, officers or other employees. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities laws. Newpark's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission can be obtained at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as through our website at www.newpark.com.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) September

30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September

30,

2022

September

30,

2023

September

30,

2022 Revenues $ 198,498

$ 183,256

$ 219,853

$ 581,784

$ 590,435 Cost of revenues 159,133

150,170

187,884

474,041

507,078 Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,821

25,576

24,207

77,807

72,970 Other operating (income) loss, net (703)

(1,184)

(345)

(2,148)

(375) Impairments and other charges —

2,816

29,417

2,816

37,322 Operating income (loss) 13,247

5,878

(21,310)

29,268

(26,560)



















Foreign currency exchange gain (445)

(102)

(1,424)

(228)

(1,943) Interest expense, net 2,027

2,146

1,875

6,262

4,719 Income (loss) before income taxes 11,665

3,834

(21,761)

23,234

(29,336)



















Provision for income taxes 3,995

2,132

2,834

8,242

490 Net income (loss) $ 7,670

$ 1,702

$ (24,595)

$ 14,992

$ (29,826)



















Calculation of EPS:

















Net income (loss) - basic and diluted $ 7,670

$ 1,702

$ (24,595)

$ 14,992

$ (29,826)



















Weighted average common shares outstanding -

basic 86,310

85,761

93,737

86,873

92,843 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted

stock awards 1,724

1,712

—

1,810

— Weighted average common shares outstanding -

diluted 88,034

87,473

93,737

88,683

92,843



















Net income (loss) per common share - basic: $ 0.09

$ 0.02

$ (0.26)

$ 0.17

$ (0.32) Net income (loss) per common share - diluted: $ 0.09

$ 0.02

$ (0.26)

$ 0.17

$ (0.32)

Newpark Resources, Inc. Operating Segment Results (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September

30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September

30,

2022

September

30,

2023

September

30,

2022 Revenues

















Fluids Systems $ 141,236

$ 135,181

$ 168,621

$ 420,591

$ 454,896 Industrial Solutions 57,262

48,075

51,232

161,193

135,539 Industrial Blending —

—

—

—

— Total revenues $ 198,498

$ 183,256

$ 219,853

$ 581,784

$ 590,435



















Operating income (loss)

















Fluids Systems $ 7,573

$ 1,965

$ (24,193)

$ 13,004

$ (20,394) Industrial Solutions 14,336

12,774

10,036

41,593

26,148 Industrial Blending —

—

(526)

—

(10,324) Corporate office (8,662)

(8,861)

(6,627)

(25,329)

(21,990) Total operating income (loss) $ 13,247

$ 5,878

$ (21,310)

$ 29,268

$ (26,560)



















Segment operating margin

















Fluids Systems 5.4 %

1.5 %

(14.3) %

3.1 %

(4.5) % Industrial Solutions 25.0 %

26.6 %

19.6 %

25.8 %

19.3 %

Summarized operating results (including charges in the Fluids Systems non-GAAP reconciliation table) of our now exited Excalibar business and Gulf of Mexico operations, both included in the Fluids Systems segment historical results, are shown in the following tables:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September

30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September

30,

2022

September

30,

2023

September

30,

2022 Revenues

















Excalibar $ —

$ —

$ 17,623

$ —

$ 44,068 Gulf of Mexico —

—

8,591

—

18,697 Total revenues $ —

$ —

$ 26,214

$ —

$ 62,765



















Operating income (loss)

















Excalibar $ —

$ —

$ 888

$ —

$ 2,538 Gulf of Mexico (358)

(2,107)

(32,931)

(4,776)

(39,192) Total operating income (loss) $ (358)

$ (2,107)

$ (32,043)

$ (4,776)

$ (36,654)

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,611

$ 23,182 Receivables, net 195,269

242,247 Inventories 143,252

149,571 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,961

10,966 Total current assets 378,093

425,966







Property, plant and equipment, net 192,718

193,099 Operating lease assets 21,950

23,769 Goodwill 47,138

47,110 Other intangible assets, net 17,750

20,215 Deferred tax assets 2,282

2,275 Other assets 2,104

2,441 Total assets $ 662,035

$ 714,875







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current debt $ 24,818

$ 22,438 Accounts payable 81,423

93,633 Accrued liabilities 46,815

46,871 Total current liabilities 153,056

162,942







Long-term debt, less current portion 60,896

91,677 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 18,219

19,816 Deferred tax liabilities 7,183

8,121 Other noncurrent liabilities 8,714

9,291 Total liabilities 248,068

291,847







Common stock, $0.01 par value (200,000,000 shares authorized and 111,669,464 and

111,451,999 shares issued, respectively) 1,117

1,115 Paid-in capital 638,338

641,266 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (68,309)

(67,186) Retained earnings 11,441

2,489 Treasury stock, at cost (25,792,378 and 21,751,232 shares, respectively) (168,620)

(154,656) Total stockholders' equity 413,967

423,028 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 662,035

$ 714,875

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September

30, (In thousands) 2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 14,992

$ (29,826) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operations:





Impairments and other non-cash charges 2,816

37,322 Depreciation and amortization 23,507

30,259 Stock-based compensation expense 4,967

5,102 Provision for deferred income taxes (1,031)

(5,717) Credit loss expense 827

721 Gain on sale of assets (2,176)

(2,550) Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs 409

724 Change in assets and liabilities:





(Increase) decrease in receivables 33,917

(26,494) Increase in inventories (2,160)

(58,722) Increase in other assets (2,133)

(3,976) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (11,179)

24,751 Increase in accrued liabilities and other 1,086

313 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 63,842

(28,093)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (20,134)

(17,720) Proceeds from divestitures 19,355

— Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2,952

2,497 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,173

(15,223)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on lines of credit 198,486

241,487 Payments on lines of credit (229,657)

(199,549) Proceeds from term loan —

3,754 Debt issuance costs —

(999) Purchases of treasury stock (28,226)

(2,619) Proceeds from employee stock plans 179

— Other financing activities (2,950)

(2,251) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (62,168)

39,823







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (504)

(2,083)







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,343

(5,576) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 25,061

29,489 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 28,404

$ 23,913

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

To help understand the Company's financial performance, the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with non-GAAP financial measures. Such financial measures include Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Debt, and Net Leverage.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other parties in the evaluation of our performance and liquidity with that of other companies in our industry. Management uses these measures to evaluate our operating performance, liquidity and capital structure. In addition, our incentive compensation plan measures performance based on our consolidated EBITDA, along with other factors. The methods we use to produce these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share

The following tables reconcile the Company's net income (loss) and net income (loss) per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September

30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September

30,

2022

September

30,

2023

September

30,

2022 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 7,670

$ 1,702

$ (24,595)

$ 14,992

$ (29,826) Impairments and other charges —

2,816

29,417

2,816

37,322 Facility exit costs and other, net 358

2,107

526

4,757

1,558 Severance costs 506

1,169

—

2,630

519 Tax on adjustments (182)

(1,019)

(110)

(1,883)

(437) Tax benefit on restructuring of certain

subsidiary legal entities —

—

—

—

(3,111) Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 8,352

$ 6,775

$ 5,238

$ 23,312

$ 6,025

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 8,352

$ 6,775

$ 5,238

$ 23,312

$ 6,025



















Weighted average common shares outstanding -

basic 86,310

85,761

93,737

86,873

92,843 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted

stock awards 1,724

1,712

446

1,810

1,348 Weighted average common shares outstanding -

diluted 88,034

87,473

94,183

88,683

94,191



















Adjusted Net Income Per Common Share -

Diluted (non-GAAP): $ 0.09

$ 0.08

$ 0.06

$ 0.26

$ 0.06

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following table reconciles the Company's net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September

30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September

30,

2022

September

30,

2023

September

30,

2022 Revenues $ 198,498

$ 183,256

$ 219,853

$ 581,784

$ 590,435



















Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 7,670

$ 1,702

$ (24,595)

$ 14,992

$ (29,826) Interest expense, net 2,027

2,146

1,875

6,262

4,719 Provision for income taxes 3,995

2,132

2,834

8,242

490 Depreciation and amortization 7,704

7,908

9,696

23,507

30,259 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 21,396

13,888

(10,190)

53,003

5,642 Impairments and other charges —

2,816

29,417

2,816

37,322 Facility exit costs and other, net 358

1,944

388

4,594

1,150 Severance costs 506

1,169

—

2,630

519 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 22,260

$ 19,817

$ 19,615

$ 63,043

$ 44,633 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 11.2 %

10.8 %

8.9 %

10.8 %

7.6 %

Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by (used in) operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of Free Cash Flow:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September

30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September

30,

2022

September

30,

2023

September

30,

2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities (GAAP) $ 26,994

$ 7,404

$ (5,082)

$ 63,842

$ (28,093) Capital expenditures (4,787)

(8,375)

(8,205)

(20,134)

(17,720) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and

equipment 648

1,564

554

2,952

2,497 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ 22,855

$ 593

$ (12,733)

$ 46,660

$ (43,316)

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following tables reconcile the Company's segment operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

Fluids Systems Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September

30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September

30,

2022

September

30,

2023

September

30,

2022 Revenues $ 141,236

$ 135,181

$ 168,621

$ 420,591

$ 454,896 Operating income (GAAP) $ 7,573

$ 1,965

$ (24,193)

$ 13,004

$ (20,394) Depreciation and amortization 1,883

1,961

3,598

5,819

11,517 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 9,456

3,926

(20,595)

18,823

(8,877) Impairments and other charges —

2,816

29,417

2,816

29,417 Facility exit costs and other, net 358

1,944

—

4,594

— Severance costs 40

148

—

1,143

235 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 9,854

$ 8,834

$ 8,822

$ 27,376

$ 20,775 Operating Margin (GAAP) 5.4 %

1.5 %

(14.3) %

3.1 %

(4.5) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 7.0 %

6.5 %

5.2 %

6.5 %

4.6 %

Industrial Solutions Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September

30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September

30,

2022

September

30,

2023

September

30,

2022 Revenues $ 57,262

$ 48,075

$ 51,232

$ 161,193

$ 135,539 Operating income (GAAP) 14,336

$ 12,774

$ 10,036

$ 41,593

$ 26,148 Depreciation and amortization 5,224

5,277

5,367

15,758

16,171 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 19,560

18,051

15,403

57,351

42,319 Severance costs 162

92

—

254

161 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 19,722

$ 18,143

$ 15,403

$ 57,605

$ 42,480 Operating Margin (GAAP) 25.0 %

26.6 %

19.6 %

25.8 %

19.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 34.4 %

37.7 %

30.1 %

35.7 %

31.3 %

Industrial Blending Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September

30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September

30,

2022

September

30,

2023

September

30,

2022 Revenues $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ —

$ —

$ (526)

$ —

$ (10,324) Depreciation and amortization —

—

138

—

678 EBITDA (non-GAAP) —

—

(388)

—

(9,646) Impairment —

—

—

—

7,905 Facility exit costs and other, net —

—

388

—

1,150 Severance costs —

—

—

—

123 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (468)

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Trailing Twelve Months ("TTM")

Consolidated Three Months Ended

TTM (In thousands) December

31, 2022

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2023

September

30,

2023

September

30,

2023 Revenues $ 225,159

$ 200,030

$ 183,256

$ 198,498

$ 806,943 Net income (GAAP) $ 8,992

$ 5,620

$ 1,702

$ 7,670

$ 23,984 Interest expense, net 2,321

2,089

2,146

2,027

8,583 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,881

2,115

2,132

3,995

12,123 Depreciation and amortization 8,351

7,895

7,908

7,704

31,858 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 23,545

17,719

13,888

21,396

76,548 Impairments and other charges —

—

2,816

—

2,816 Gain on divestiture (3,596)

—

—

—

(3,596) Facility exit costs and other, net 1,303

2,292

1,944

358

5,897 Severance costs 216

955

1,169

506

2,846 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 21,468

$ 20,966

$ 19,817

$ 22,260

$ 84,511 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 9.5 %

10.5 %

10.8 %

11.2 %

10.5 %

Fluids Systems Three Months Ended

TTM (In thousands) December

31, 2022

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2023

September

30,

2023

September

30,

2023 Revenues $ 167,705

$ 144,174

$ 135,181

$ 141,236

$ 588,296 Operating income (GAAP) $ 4,828

$ 3,466

$ 1,965

$ 7,573

$ 17,832 Depreciation and amortization 2,358

1,975

1,961

1,883

8,177 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 7,186

5,441

3,926

9,456

26,009 Impairments and other charges —

—

2,816

—

2,816 Gain on divestiture (971)

—

—

—

(971) Facility exit costs and other, net 1,000

2,292

1,944

358

5,594 Severance costs 163

955

148

40

1,306 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 7,378

$ 8,688

$ 8,834

$ 9,854

$ 34,754 Operating Margin (GAAP) 2.9 %

2.4 %

1.5 %

5.4 %

3.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 4.4 %

6.0 %

6.5 %

7.0 %

5.9 %







Industrial Solutions Three Months Ended

TTM (In thousands) December

31, 2022

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2023

September

30,

2023

September

30,

2023 Revenues $ 57,454

$ 55,856

$ 48,075

$ 57,262

$ 218,647 Operating income (GAAP) $ 17,751

$ 14,483

$ 12,774

$ 14,336

$ 59,344 Depreciation and amortization 5,482

5,257

5,277

5,224

21,240 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 23,233

19,740

18,051

19,560

80,584 Severance costs 53

—

92

162

307 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 23,286

$ 19,740

$ 18,143

$ 19,722

$ 80,891 Operating Margin (GAAP) 30.9 %

25.9 %

26.6 %

25.0 %

27.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 40.5 %

35.3 %

37.7 %

34.4 %

37.0 %

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

Net Debt and Net Leverage

The following table reconciles the Company's total debt calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of Net Debt and Net Leverage:

(In thousands) September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022 Current debt $ 24,818

$ 22,438

$ 23,431 Long-term debt, less current portion 60,896

91,677

133,637 Total Debt 85,714

114,115

157,068 Less: cash and cash equivalents (26,611)

(23,182)

(20,450) Net Debt $ 59,103

$ 90,933

$ 136,618











Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) - TTM $ 84,511

$ 66,101

$ 56,013











Net Leverage 0.7x

1.4x

2.4x

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.