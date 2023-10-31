ANDY MCKEE is among the world's finest acoustic guitarists - to many he is the greatest acoustic guitarist of all-time. McKee's crossover success has helped him to achieve millions upon millions of YouTube viewers, underscoring his emergence as one of today's most unique and influential artists. Tickets for ANDY MCKEE at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Sunday November 19 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 and 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features World-Renowned Acoustic Guitarist ANDY MCKEE on Sunday November 19 at 7:30 P.M. Andy McKee's youthful energy and attention to song structure and melodic content elevates him above other acoustic guitarists. He entertains both the eye and the ear as he magically transforms the steel string guitar into a full orchestra via his use of altered tunings, tapping, partial capos, percussive hits and a signature two-handed technique.

World-Renowned Acoustic Guitarist ANDY MCKEE returns to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Sunday November 19 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com and www.jimmysoncongress.com. (PRNewswire)

" Andy McKee has been launched into the upper stratosphere of the world's very best acoustic players..."

"Andy McKee is the epitome of solo acoustic excellence..."

— GUITAR PLAYER MAGAZINE

"Andy McKee has been launched into the upper stratosphere of the world's very best acoustic players, and for good reason. His densely melodic and percussive style is mesmerizing to say the least."

— GUITAR WORLD

"[Mckee] is considered one of the foremost fingerstyle guitarists in the world, with legions of devoted fans across the globe."

— ACOUSTIC GUITAR MAGAZINE

ANDY MCKEE's song "Drifting" became one of the first YouTube viral videos with almost 60 million views. For a time, three of McKee's videos were concurrently the three most-watched on YouTube. In 2001, McKee independently released his first album, Nocturne, to critical acclaim. McKee released his second acclaimed album, Dreamcatcher, in 2004. McKee's third album, Art of Motion, was released in November 2005.

After McKee's popularity grew, due to his performances on YouTube and touring throughout much of 2007, McKee returned to the studio to record his fourth album, The Gates of Gnomeria. In 2008, McKee released a highly praised collaborative album with Don Ross, entitled The Thing That Came From Somewhere. In between touring, and helping promote his duo guitar record with Don Ross, McKee recorded an EP (Common Ground EP) of two re-recordings of songs from his Dreamcatcher album, and a cover song by Japanese guitarist Masaaki Kishibe. The album was released digitally only, along with videos available on iTunes that include his performance of his two compositions. McKee contributed to Josh Groban's 2007 GRAMMY® Award Nominated Christmas album, Noel, playing guitar on the song "Little Drummer Boy". Groban's album went on to become the best-selling CD of 2007 in the U.S., hitting #1 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

McKee announced in May 2009 that he intended to finish touring in the second half of the year and concentrate on recording his upcoming album – Joyland. McKee maintained a prolific worldwide touring schedule for several years after the release of Joyland, including tours with Antoine Dufour, Trevor Gordon Hall, Stephen Bennett, Jon Gomm, Eric Johnson, Peppino D'Agostino, Preston Reed, and others.

In 2010, McKee contributed to Lee Ritenour's CD 6 String Theory that also features guitarists like Steve Lukather, Slash, Neal Schon, Tal Wilkenfeld, and Mike Stern. In 2012, McKee played alongside Prince on his Welcome 2 Australia tour. He played with Prince's band during the concert on songs: "Purple Rain", "Sometimes It Snows in April", "Mountains", "Dance Electric", and "Love, Thy Will Be Done". He also kicked off the Melbourne concert with "Ebon Coast", "Drifting", and "The Friend I Never Met".

In 2014, McKee released Mythmaker, a four-song EP of new original material that included his first-ever solo piano composition ("June") and made use of electric guitar ("Lumine"). In December of 2015, McKee professionally recorded live shows which he then edited together and released as his first ever live record, entitled Live Book, on March 8, 2016. In 2021, McKee released his six-song EP entitled Symbol to critical acclaim. In 2022, he followed this with up with his EP Pulse.

McKee's tour dates have taken him through Europe, Asia, Australia and North America, including tours with legendary acts from Dream Theater to Tommy Emmanuel to Prince.

Andy Mckee has been the featured cover story in both Acoustic Guitar Magazine (USA) and Acoustic Magazine (UK). Live performances of Andy McKee's are mesmerizing and have become a point of fascination with his loyal followers!

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows now includes 10 NEA Jazz Masters, 50 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 47 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them.

