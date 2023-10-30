Skillshare Continues to Expand Course Offerings, Teaming Up with Meta-Born Musical Artist Teflon Sega to Launch New Course on Virtual Reality and Avatar Creation

The new class, now live, teaches users the fundamentals of digital creation including avatars and VTubing

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillshare, the world's largest online community for creatives, today announced their partnership with Metaverse-born and raised musical artist and content creator, Teflon Sega. In this class, Design Your Virtual Persona: Create a VR Avatar with Unreal Engine, Teflon Sega invites users into a virtual world to discover the fundamentals to creating a custom avatar to virtually represent themselves across digital platforms.

Teflon Sega is a singer, producer and multi-verse native world builder who first introduced the world to his VR avatar in 2019. He has since amassed nearly 100 million plays across Spotify and YouTube and crafted a dedicated community of over 850K across social media, which steadily grows by the day. With past collaborations with Justin Bieber, the Weeknd, and Metallica, Teflon is excited for the chance to reveal how easy and accessible it can be to create your own virtual avatar and take them to out-of-this-world heights.

"For me embodying an avatar is a new canvas for expression, where pixels become poetry, and the digital realm becomes a stage for meaningful self-discovery," said Teflon about the course.

Created for anyone curious about the world of VR, getting into VTubing, or those looking to get a headstart on the rapidly growing metaverse, this class can help anybody create and customize their own 3D avatar. If you've always wanted to explore the unique process of making an avatar that represents you and how you can use it to discover the abundance of digital opportunities online, this is the class for you.

"This stunning class is a reflection of our push into content that sits at the intersection of creativity and emerging tech trends, from new software launches to using AI to streamline art and design processes. At Skillshare, we believe it's our job to not only light that creative spark for people, but to give them the tools to create art, design, or even an avatar, that's deeply fulfilling and unique," says Alicia Hamilton-Morales, SVP of Content, Community & Brand with Skillshare. "Teflon is one of a kind, and we are so excited to have him join our creator community and impart his unique approach to creativity and world-building among our students."

"This class was a first for us at Skillshare, and maybe even a first for online learning," says Alejandro Garcia, the lead producer on the class. "Teflon Sega traverses the VR world in animated lessons where he teaches us how we can all get a jump start on creating our own avatars. From cyberpunk cities, deserts and even a mystical cave of wonders, Teflon takes students on a journey to showcase all the possibilities that can come from getting your foot in the door right now. By pulling students into Teflon's world, the class does a brilliant job of elevating students' visual awareness and shaves away the complexities that might intimidate someone from attempting to dip a toe in the VR sandbox."

Skillshare continues to expand its course and topic offerings and is home to thousands of classes taught by industry leaders and working professionals, on topics including illustration, design, photography, and more. In 2022 members completed more than 1.8M Skillshare classes in their entirety. Skillshare's vast catalog also includes recently published classes from Joy Cho, Jacob Collier, Morgan Harper Nichols, Joe Ando and more.

Skillshare is the world's largest online learning community for creativity. With more than 26,000 video-based classes exploring a wide range of creative disciplines from graphic design to photography to painting and illustration to interior design—taught by industry experts including Jonathan Van Ness, Aaron Draplin, Emily Henderson, Thomas Frank, Rebecca Minkof and Jeff Staple and more. Skillshare is both a publisher of original content, and an open platform, where anyone who meets our standards and guidelines can upload a class and earn income. Skillshare's mission is to build the world's most valuable creative learning community. To learn more, go to: www.skillshare.com.

