MASTERING THE NEW ECONOMY: WORLD LEADERS AND DECISION-MAKERS GATHER AT WORLD STRATEGIC FORUM IN MIAMI

12th edition of the WSF will bring together former world leaders and leading experts to discuss emerging trends in the global economy, competing in the age of AI, cybersecurity, alternative investments and more

MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Strategic Forum (WSF) is set to convene more than 80 high-profile CEOs, former heads of state and industry experts on November 6th-7th at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Miami. This year's edition is held under the theme of 'Mastering the New Economy', examining the strategies and solutions needed to thrive in an ever-evolving economic landscape, and is hosted by the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA) and the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom at Florida International University (FIU) .

"We are honored to welcome such an esteemed group of leaders and decision makers at this year's World Strategic Forum," said Nicholas Rémillard, CEO of the IEFA. "The landscape of our global economy has been subject to a considerable number of shifts in the past years, and it is imperative that we turn adversities into opportunities to usher in a new growth cycle that will enable society to thrive."

This year's program will address various topics such as the most pressing economic challenges, sports and entertainment, alternative investments, sustainable development, technology, infrastructure, legacy planning and more. Speakers at this year's event will provide valuable insights for organizations and industries seeking to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving economic landscape.

A preliminary list of speakers is available online and includes:

Pablo Di Si , President and Chief Executive Officer, Volkswagen Group of America

Iván Duque Márquez , Former President of Colombia

Emilio Estefan , Musician and Producer

Juan Guaidó, Former Interim President of Venezuela

Bill Hagerty , U.S. Senator for Tennessee

Barbara Humpton , President and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Corporation

David Joosten , President and Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone US

Daniella Levine Cava , Mayor, Miami-Dade County

Jamil Mahuad Witt , Former President of Ecuador

Doris Meister , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Wilmington Trust Corporation

Jimmy Patronis , Chief Financial Officer, Florida

Sid Powell , Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Maple Finance

Mario Vargas Llosa , Writer and Nobel Prize Laureate

Esteban Villegas Villarreal , Governor of Durango

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming days.

"We are honored to co-host this year's World Strategic Forum and are excited for the opportunity to connect Miami's local influence with such a diverse and esteemed group of international leaders," said Carlos Díaz-Rosillo, Founding Director of the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom. "The WSF aligns perfectly with our goal of advancing economic freedom and prosperity for all, and we are delighted to join this effort and contribute to the global success of this year's event."

Those attending in-person at the Biltmore Hotel will have opportunities to network with speakers, partners, and other attendees throughout the conference. The IEFA Network App and event platform will provide virtual attendees the chance to watch live conversations, while offering opportunities to connect online with other participants.

Date: November 6th-7th, 2023 Place: The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables Themes: Mastering The New Economy Monday, November 6 – Investment, AI, Fintech, Sports and Economic Opportunity Tuesday, November 7 – Supply Chain, Cybersecurity, Intellectual Property, Leadership

About The World Strategic Forum

The World Strategic Forum (WSF) was created in 2011 and is held annually in Miami, Florida, welcoming more than 1,000 attendees from all over the world. The WSF brings together decision makers from all spheres of society to tackle the most pressing issues of our time. Its mission is to address today's major corporate and government challenges and to foster a better understanding of the opportunities and challenges at stake for the Americas within the Global market. The central themes of the WSF revolve around the Global Economy, Finance, Tech, Trade, Energy, Infrastructure, Investment and Legacy Planning.

