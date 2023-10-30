Henkel Recognized as one of the World’s Best Employers by Forbes

Henkel ranks among top five companies in Packaged Goods industry

ROCKY HILL, Conn., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Henkel, a leading manufacturer of well-known consumer and industrial brands, such as Dial® soap, Schwarzkopf® hair care, all® laundry detergent, and Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings announced it was named as one of the World's Best Employers by Forbes.

The World's Best Employers were selected based on a survey of more than 170,000 employees in over 50 countries who work for multinational companies. Employers were rated on their offerings for employees such as talent development, parental leave benefits and work-life balance. Henkel also ranked in the top five for Packaged Goods industry.

"It's an honor to be chosen as one of the World's Best Employers, and it is a reflection of the incredible pioneering spirit of our employees across the globe, including the more than 8,000 in North America," said Pernille Lind Olsen, President, Henkel North America; Corporate Senior Vice President, Adhesive Technologies Packaging & Consumer Goods; Regional Head, Adhesive Technologies North America. "Every day we strive to create a dynamic workplace where our employees can thrive and deliver strong value to our customers and consumers. This award recognizes the ongoing commitment, collaboration and innovative approach of our Henkel team."

In North America, Henkel has employees across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Henkel focuses on building a culture of trust and belonging, so all employees feel empowered to bring their whole selves to work. Through Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) representing more than 2,000 North American employee voices, to ongoing career development and a variety of programs designed to connect with local communities, Henkel works to create an environment where employees are encouraged to make an impact.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2022, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The Adhesive Technologies business unit is the global leader in the market of adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in hair care and laundry & home care in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2022, Henkel reported sales of more than 22 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.3 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with concrete targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of more than 50,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." More information at www.henkel.com

