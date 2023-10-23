Samsung Biologics and Kurma Partners announce strategic partnership for development and manufacturing of biologics for Kurma's portfolio companies

Samsung Biologics to provide de-risking, development, manufacturing services, and seamless transitions for biologics from early stages of development to large-scale commercialization

The partnership will streamline gene to IND process to accelerate lead candidate selection and advance CMC along clinical development

Multi-year collaboration expected to support sustainable growth of the biopharmaceutical industry and allow Samsung Biologics to further expand its footprint into the European market

PARIS, MUNICH and INCHEON, South Korea, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and Kurma Partners, a European venture capital firm in healthcare and biotechnology, today announced a strategic partnership for the development and manufacturing of biologics for Kurma Partners' portfolio companies.

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, Samsung Biologics will provide customizable chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) development services for Kurma Partners' portfolio companies to streamline the gene to Investigational New Drug (IND) process, de-risk uncertainties in CMC, and accelerate the lead candidate selection through entry into first-in-human studies with seamless transitions along further clinical development. The portfolio companies will be able to leverage Samsung Biologics' state-of-the-art facilities, proprietary technology platforms, and CMC-related expertise.

"As we look to further expand our business opportunities globally, we are pleased to collaborate with Kurma Partners to support the growth of pioneering biotech companies," said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics. "With our in-depth knowledge on effective scale-up strategy and a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform technologies, we are looking forward to providing robust CMC solutions to reduce uncertainties, ensure regulatory compliance, and ultimately maximize manufacturing efficiency for our clients."

"We are very excited to partner with Samsung Biologics, a world-leading CDMO with capabilities of highest industry standards. This will greatly benefit our portfolio of Kurma Biofunds and Kurma Growth Opportunities Fund in advancing large molecule biologics from discovery to the market." said Daniel Parera, M.D., Partner at Kurma Partners.

The latest agreement reflects Samsung Biologics' continued commitment to support emerging biotech companies on their drug development and manufacturing journey as well as further increase its business presence in major sectors with a focus on the U.S. and European markets.

About Samsung Biologics

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated, end-to-end CDMO service provider, offering seamless development and manufacturing solutions from cell line development to final aseptic fill/finish as well as laboratory testing support for the biopharmaceutical products we manufacture. Our state-of-the-art facilities are cGMP compliant with bioreactors ranging from small to large scales to serve varying client needs. To maximize our operational efficiency and expand our capabilities in response to growing biomanufacturing demands, Samsung Biologics recently completed Bio Campus I with Plant 4 offering a combined 604KL total capacity, and launched Bio Campus II with the construction of Plant 5, which will be operational in April 2025, adding 180KL biomanufacturing capacity. Additionally, Samsung Biologics America enables the company to work in closer proximity to clients based in the U.S. and Europe. We continue to expand our capabilities to accommodate our clients by investing in technologies such as an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) facility, a dedicated mRNA manufacturing facility, and additional aseptic filling capacity. As a sustainable CDMO partner of choice, we are committed to on-time, in-full delivery of the products with our flexible development and manufacturing solutions, operational excellence, and proven expertise.

Samsung Biologics Media Contact

Claire Kim

Head of Marketing Communications

cair.kim@samsung.com

About Kurma Partners

Founded in July 2009 and based in Paris and Munich, Kurma Partners is a key European Venture Capital firm in the financing of innovation in Healthcare and Biotechnology, from pre-seed to growth capital, in particular through its funds Kurma Biofund I, II, III, Kurma Diagnostics and Kurma Diagnostics 2 and its recent Kurma Growth Opportunities Fund as well based on its networks the company has built with prestigious research and academic institutes, premier cluster organisations and hospitals. Kurma Partners is part of the Eurazeo Group. www.kurmapartners.com

Kurma Partners Media Contact

Muriel Domine

Administrative and Legal Manager

muriel.domine@kurmapartners.com

View original content:

SOURCE Samsung Biologics