GlobalVetLink Announces Platform Compatibility with RFID Readers

AMES, Iowa, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalVetLink knows the importance of accurate animal ID information for disease traceability. To further assist veterinarians using the GVL Compliance Assistant Platform in ensuring accuracy, GlobalVetLink has announced compatibility with RFID Readers to easily upload animal ID information to the GVL Compliance Assistant Platform.

Designed with the veterinarian in mind, the GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant is an all-inclusive platform that simplifies certificate creation and record keeping. The platform increases productivity and reduces errors by monitoring applicable state, federal, and international regulatory requirements. Through the GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant, veterinary clinics can more efficiently generate accurate and compliant animal health and movement documents.

"Highlighting how the GlobalVetLink platform is capable of utilizing animal ID data collected through RFID Readers is another way we are helping our customers become more efficient when completing required regulatory tasks," said Stacey Noe, GlobalVetLink Director of Product. "We are excited to showcase this compatibility and help our veterinarians further streamline their workflows."

Animal ID information collected through RFID Readers can be used in certificates created through GlobalVetLink, making creating Certificates of Veterinary Inspection (CVIs) easier than ever. The GVL Compliance Assistant platform is compatible with the following wands:

ALLFLEX - AWR300 StickReader

Datamars - SRS2 and XRS2 Stick Readers

Destron Fearing - Global Pocket Reader+

Shearwell Data - SDL440S Stick Reader

To learn more and view training resources for the RFID Readers compatible with the GVL Compliance Assistant platform, visit globalvetlink.com/rfid-readers.

About GlobalVetLink

Over 10,000 veterinary practices use the GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant platform to create and electronically submit compliant health records for companion, production, and equine-focused practices. The latest addition to the GVL product line is The GVL Pet TravelPass, which automates the creation of International and Hawaii pet travel certificates using a sophisticated SmartEngine™ expert system . The platform replaces time-consuming manual research processes and eliminates mistakes that prevent many veterinary practices from offering pet travel documentation services. For more information on GlobalVetLink, visit globalvetlink.com .

Media Inquires: Rebecca Haugland, 515-817-5075, rhaugland@globalvetlink.com

