LIKE A FARMER AND ROSS CHASTAIN ANNOUNCE THE LAUNCH OF THE AG TO ASPHALT CAMPAIGN

LAKELAND, Fla., Oct. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Like a Farmer, a podcast and video series that spotlights and celebrates Rural America, recently announced the launch of the Ag to Asphalt campaign in partnership with NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain.

In a country where farming represents a mere two percent of the population, with 98 percent of these operations being family-owned and operated, the Ag to Asphalt campaign is on a mission to narrow the gap between consumers and farmers. This heartfelt endeavor aims to honor and assist these essential family-run farms by treating them to the excitement of the racetrack and celebrating all that they do to sustain this nation by sharing their stories across social media.

"We are thrilled to announce a partnership that not only shines a light on Rural America but helps some of our nation's farmers take a mental break from their everyday jobs," explains Pat Spinosa, Like a Farmer host and Managing Director of Business Development at AgAmerica. As a sixth-generation cattle and citrus farmer, Pat Spinosa knows firsthand the labor and mental resilience that goes into running a farm operation. His early life experiences inspired him to create the Like a Farmer podcast and develop partnerships with like-minded "agvocates," such as Ross Chastain, as a means to give back to the agricultural community.

Ross Chastain, an eighth-generation watermelon farmer, also knows the sacrifice it takes to keep a multigenerational farm operation going while keeping up with the pressures of the industry. In the upcoming episode of "Like a Farmer" on October 26, Ross shares why returning to the farm and using his platform to highlight farmers holds deep personal importance. "Using my platform to spotlight these working family farms across America is something very important to me. Pat and I had a great time exploring my background in agriculture on the podcast and taking this program to all of the NASCAR Cup Series races in 2024 is going to be equally exciting and rewarding," says Chastain.

Joining Like a Farmer and Ross Chastain are Trackhouse Racing partners Kubota Tractor Corporation as well as Bayer Seminis, all of which are part of the fabric of the agriculture community. The support of this campaign further illustrates the importance of farmers and the larger agricultural industry across the country.

How To Register:

Spots are limited. All farmers are encouraged to sign up for a chance to be selected for the opportunity to attend a 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race and be featured in the Ag to Asphalt campaign. To participate, complete the form on www.agtoasphalt.com by November 30, 2023.

About Like a Farmer

Like a Farmer is a podcast and video series presented by AgAmerica, that showcases accomplished individuals from diverse industries and tells their inspiring stories of overcoming adversity and connecting with agriculture. Former podcast guests include football superstars Von Miller and Josh Allen, the queen of corn and country, Hailey Whitters, and trick shot champion Tyler Toney. Tune in on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Music.

