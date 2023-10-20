Starlight Children's Foundation and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Unveil VF-23-Themed Starlight Hospital Gown

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi joined the nonprofit to launch new gown distribution at St. David's Children's Hospital ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit Starlight Children's Foundation and the Kannapolis-based MoneyGram Haas F1 Team are excited to announce the launch of the nationwide distribution of a one-of-a-kind VF-23-themed Starlight Hospital Gown, commencing at St. David's Children's Hospital ahead of the 2023 U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. The custom gown will also be delivered to a children's hospital in Las Vegas the week of the Formula 1® Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

Fittipaldi with a young patient wearing the VF-23-themed Starlight Hospital Gown (PRNewswire)

On Wednesday, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team official reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi joined Starlight at St. David's Children's Hospital to distribute gowns and Haas F1 caps to patients and their families.

"It was truly an honor to meet the children and families at St. David's Children's Hospital," said Fittipaldi. "I can only imagine how traumatic it is for a child to stay in a hospital, away from their home comforts, and missing out on the fun of being with friends and family. Seeing the children's faces light up when they received the VF-23 Starlight Gown is a testament to the positive experience we're creating with Starlight."

Changing into a hospital gown can be a traumatic experience for a child during their stay. Traditional hospital gowns are often a source of discomfort, leaving pediatric patients feeling vulnerable or embarrassed in an already overwhelming situation. Unlike traditional gowns, Starlight Gowns are constructed with high-quality fabric that feels comfortable on the skin, ties down the side, and plastic snaps on each shoulder to allow easy access for medical procedures. The added benefit of these colorful and dynamic gowns is that they are specially designed for children and support the functional needs of hospital staff and pediatric patients' psychosocial and emotional needs while creating a meaningful connection between doctors and patients.

A total of 1,000 bespoke hospital gowns were developed with a graphic design featuring the VF-23 on the front, trademark Starlight emblems shining bright, and proudly displaying the Gene Haas Foundation logo on the shoulder.

"We are incredibly grateful to the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and the Gene Haas Foundation for expanding their partnership and developing a one-of-a-kind VF-23-themed Starlight Hospital Gown to help transform hospital stays for children. Their support has helped us bring smiles to the faces of so many brave kids, and we cannot thank them enough," said Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children's Foundation. "This new MoneyGram Haas F1 Team gown is a symbol of hope and courage, bringing the thrill and excitement of racing to hospitalized kids coping with illnesses and procedures."

The Kannapolis-based MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is set to hit home soil once again as they gear up for the highly-anticipated U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. This time, the VF-23s aesthetics will be graced with a unique special edition livery, giving both cars a distinct appearance. Notably, an extra star, representing the bright yellow branding of Starlight Children's Foundation, adorns the rear wing of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen's cars. This visual tribute showcases the team's unwavering commitment to raising awareness for Starlight and the children they support, adding a touch of purpose and compassion to their high-speed pursuit of victory.

The MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and the nonprofit established the partnership in 2022, with the group announcing multiple synergies to support the charity's agenda, including:

Key personnel visiting children's hospitals in local areas at U.S. race events.

Exclusive experiences for pediatric patients and their families to come to a race for an unforgettable experience away from the hospital.

Access to live Q&A sessions and lessons with staff, immersing patients in the world of motorsport, with a specific focus on STEM subjects.

Fittipaldi and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team principal Guenther Steiner participated in virtual room visits with patients at Nicklaus Children's Hospital a few days before the Miami Grand Prix in May.

Starlight Children's Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to delivering happiness through programs that provide emotional support, education, and distraction to pediatric patients and families during a challenging time. These vital programs are offered free of charge to pediatric facilities that are part of Starlight's nationwide healthcare network.

This collaboration demonstrates the power of sports and philanthropy to positively impact pediatric patients' well-being. Starlight and the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team are excited about this partnership's future possibilities, with plans to continue bringing joy, hope, and unforgettable experiences to children across the country.

Community members can also play a part in transforming hospital moments for pediatric patients. To learn more, visit starlight.org/haasf1team.

About Starlight Children's Foundation

No matter the length, hospital stays can be lonely, stressful, and scary. That's why Starlight exists. Founded in 1982, Starlight Children's Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that aims to deliver happiness to hospitalized children and their families. Carefully crafted to address the unique needs of pediatric patients, Starlight's vital programs – including Starlight Gaming, Starlight Virtual Reality, Hospital Gowns, and Starlight Toy Deliveries – are donor-funded and offered free of charge to hospitals within its nationwide network to provide comfort, distraction, and a sense of normalcy to kids coping with hospitalization, procedures and treatments. The impact of these programs reaches even further to the families and caregivers, creating a supportive community that nurtures kids when they need it most.

To learn more and to help Starlight deliver happiness to hospitalized kids, visit www.starlight.org and follow Starlight on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About MoneyGram Haas F1 Team:

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team debuted in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship in 2016, becoming the first American Formula 1 team since 1986. Founded by industrialist Gene Haas, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is based in the United States on the same Kannapolis, North Carolina, campus as his championship-winning NASCAR team, Stewart-Haas Racing. Haas is the founder of Haas Automation, the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America, and he is chairman of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

Info – www.haasf1team.com

starlight.org (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Starlight Children’s Foundation