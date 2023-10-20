Confie's Freeway Brand Scales Up Trackhouse Sponsorship for 2024

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the largest personal lines insurance distribution company in the U.S., and its premier nationwide brand, Freeway Insurance, will scale up the sponsorship of NASCAR's Daniel Suárez for the 2024 season. Freeway Insurance will be the primary sponsor of Suárez in 12 races in 2024 including the famous Daytona 500 on Feb. 18, 2024.

(PRNewsfoto/Confie) (PRNewswire)

Daniel's journey resonates with millions across the nation including NASCAR's passionate and growing Hispanic fan base. Born in Monterrey, Mexico, Daniel is the first foreign-born driver to win a NASCAR series title. He has spoken honestly about the cultural challenges he has faced as a Hispanic athlete competing in America. This growing and continuous partnership between Daniel's team, Trackhouse Racing, and Freeway Insurance has become core to the Freeway brand and a high-profile element of Confie's DEI (Diversity, Equality and Inclusion) efforts.

"Confie's DEI culture is based on celebrating a vast and diverse workforce, as well as being an authentic representation of the communities we serve," said Cesar Soriano, Confie CEO. "This partnership between Trackhouse, Daniel, and Freeway spotlights and grows our commitment to providing easily-accessible insurance to our customers across the nation. As always, we look forward to cheering Daniel on in 2024!"

Part of Daniel's message has always been one of working through the challenges of being in a foreign country, while staying positive. He speaks to audiences at schools and public events about his struggles and his path forward with Drive for Diversity, a NASCAR program dedicated to creating an inclusive environment across the racing industry. He has served as an ideal spokesperson for the Freeway brand because he has a unique connection and understanding of what many families face toward chasing their American dream.

"My beginnings are humble and I understand the difficulty of integrating into a new country, with a new language," Daniel has said. "I relate to the struggles facing Hispanics and I've been very appreciative of the support Freeway has given me and how they support their thousands of customers looking for affordable car insurance."

As far back as 2019, Trackhouse owner Justin Marks was already doing the work to make NASCAR more accessible to minority communities through music, education, and outreach.

"We are doing something unique and it is geared towards making everyone – and especially underserved populations - feel welcome in the racing world," said Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse. "We share in this commitment of inclusion and sense of responsibility with Freeway. We are very proud that they will serve as our exclusive auto and health insurance partner for the Chevy #99."

In celebration of the recent acquisition of Freeway's sister brand Estrella Insurance, a meet-and-greet with Daniel Suárez is on the schedule for Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at Estrella Insurance, 11504 Quail Roost Dr., Miami, FL 33157 from 12-2 p.m. Daniel will arrive to meet his fans at 1 p.m.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 950+ retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's aspiration is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of Alliant. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

About Freeway Insurance

Established in 1987, Freeway offers insurance policies via a "click, call, or come-in" approach that provides customers coverage throughout the United States. The company is constantly researching, growing and diversifying product offerings to stay responsive to the ever-evolving insurance market. Freeway offers a wide range of plans, from the most basic to premium plans, in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, fire, flood, homeowners, renters, small commercial, motorcycle, and recreational vehicle insurance products. In 2008, Freeway Insurance joined Confie, the leading national personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Freeway Insurance services customers in more than 530 offices. Freeway consumers access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood Freeway offices, as well as by visiting www.freeway.com or by calling 888-851-4799.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Confie