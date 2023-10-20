SEOUL, South Korea

,

Oct. 20, 2023

/PRNewswire/ -- iCOOP KOREA held the

'New challenges for the healing of humanity and the earth in the era of polycrisis' at the Lifecare Hall of Goesan Natural Dream Park for two days from October 18th to 19th .

Cancer Prevention Scholars and Climate Crisis Experts from Korea, US and Japan Come Together iCOOP KOREA Holds the ‘2023 International Symposium’ (PRNewswire)

This symposium was designed as an opportunity for scholars and experts from Korea, the United States, and Japan to gather and share new challenges and discuss open cooperation in depth to respond to the rapidly increasing cancer and climate crisis worldwide. The first day's discussion was on 'cancer', a grave concern today. The second day was about measures to respond to the climate crisis.

Professor Thomas Seyfried of Boston College, USA, who gave the keynote speech, emphasized that "cancer is a metabolic disease, not a disease caused by genetic mutation" and proposed a new approach to treating cancer and preventing recurrence. Next, at the book concert, Director Takashi Funato, author of the book 'Lifestyle Habits to Cure Cancer', director of Reborn Horado, Japan, spoke. As a former surgeon, he shared his experiences of witnessing patients recovering from a cancer diagnosis and introduced five lifestyle habits that help cancer treatment. Chitose Arai, vice president of the Japan Consumer Cooperatives Union (JCCU), presented various practices of Japanese cooperatives that have been creating healthy lives for their members beyond simple consumption in a session titled 'Innovation in cooperatives that create healthy lives together.'

Kim Jeong-hee, president of iCOOP and one of the organizers of this symposium, said, "We prepared this international symposium in light of the need for humankind to have common awareness and response regarding our health and the global environment in which we live. Goesan Natural Dream Park, where this event is taking place, is a space containing the wishes and actions of iCOOP members to prevent disease and respond to the climate crisis."

About 300 people attended, including experts in Korea, the United States, and Japan, ICA-AP(International Cooperative Alliance Asia pacific region) members, iCOOP members, medical officials, and civic groups.

Meanwhile, 'iN Natural Dream' has developed foods with high anti-cancer properties and published research papers in an international academic journal, proving their anti-cancer effects. Under the slogan," The Best Foods Prevent Cancer" the company carries out cancer prevention and recurrence prevention activities, developing a sincere Lifecare movement.

