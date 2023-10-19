OZ Digital Consulting's Dynamic New SVP of Digital Solutions is Focused on Future

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OZ Digital Consulting, a South Florida-based company leveraging modern technologies that empower businesses to digitally transform and accelerate growth globally, announces Steve Bakanov as Senior Vice President of Digital Solutions.

"It's very exciting to introduce such a dynamic talent to the OZ leadership team," OZ Chief Solutions Officer Emmanuel Ramos said. "Steve brings a wealth of experience in strategic technology leadership and business growth, with a focus on driving digital transformation. His journey has seen him excel in impactful roles, contributing significantly to his teams and organizations."

Throughout more than a quarter century working in technology and digital engagement strategy, Bakanov has built a skillset encompassing a broad spectrum of domains—cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics, business intelligence—and industries ranging from financial services, pharmaceutical, and insurance to healthcare, manufacturing, and government.

Bakanov's leadership positions have included Global Technology, Strategy, and Applications Leader at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Global Senior Applications, Automation, and DevOps Leader at Deloitte. Further, working with Fortune 500 companies, including Pfizer, Aflac, SAP, IBM, Microsoft, Cigna, ABB, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, CareFirst, USA Mutual Insurance, Liberty Mutual, Hartford, Deloitte, and AWS, Bakanov drove digital transformation and deliver innovative solutions to address complex business challenges.

Bakanov holds a bachelor's degree in economics, both bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science, and a PhD in business administration.

"I am thrilled to join OZ because of the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence," Bakanov says. "OZ's core philosophy—which emphasizes a culture of creativity, disciplined approaches, and a 'can do' attitude—aligns perfectly with my own values and professional aspirations."

