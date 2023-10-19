In Honor of World Osteoporosis Day, October 20th, Learn How to Build Better Bones with Sunsweet Amaz!n Prunes

Known as the Feel Good Fruit, prunes are an important food-based option that support bone health, women's health and wellness across every life stage.

YUBA CITY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrary to popular belief, declining bone health is not just a risk for older women. Bone health is important at every age from adolescence to late adulthood for both men and women. On World Osteoporosis Day, Sunsweet Growers wants to help people of all ages feel good about how they can build better bones through their daily snacking and food routines.

According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation1, one in three women and one in five men aged 50 and over will suffer an osteoporotic fracture. While often only top of mind for those 50 and over, especially women, it's important to know that osteoporosis and fractures can be prevented if action is taken early.

Taking care of your bones can start at any age and can reduce your risk of osteoporosis while supporting healthy aging. One way to improve bone health is to enjoy bone-supportive foods that have all the right vitamins and nutrients. One of these foods, backed by science, is prunes.

Prunes contain vitamins and minerals that are essential to bone health such as dietary fiber, vitamin K, boron, copper, magnesium, manganese, and polyphenols. The combination of these important nutrients not only reduce bone breakdown and bone mineral loss but can actively support bone structure and mineralization too.2 Research shows supporting bone health can be as simple as adding 5-6 prunes per day to your meals or snacks.3

"Most people don't think about their bone health until they have a fracture or they know someone in their inner circle who has osteoporosis," says Stephanie Harralson, Vice President of Marketing at Sunsweet Growers. "The truth is, we should be thinking about bone health at every age, especially women in their 20s and 30s who have an opportunity to prevent the onset of osteoporosis later in life. Prunes have a combination of the right vitamins and minerals to help consumers on their bone health journey and feel good."

Here are some easy ways to incorporate prunes into your food routine:

Keep prunes in your bag for an on-the-go energy boost

Amaz!n Overnight Oats or Sierra Trail Bites before and after a workout Snack onorbefore and after a workout

Prune Glazed Salmon Add prunes to already beloved dishes like a

Prune Apple Cinnamon Protein Donut when you're craving a sweet treat Make thiswhen you're craving a sweet treat

For more information on prunes and bone health listen to this new podcast episode from Bone Talk, a podcast from the Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation interviewing Professor of Nutrition at San Diego State University and a Registered Dietitian, Dr. Shirin Hooshmand, or visit https://www.sunsweet.com/products/benefits-of-prunes .

Sunsweet is an official supporter of World Osteoporosis Day, organized by the International Osteoporosis Foundation.

About Sunsweet

Sunsweet Growers Inc., established in 1917, has over 100 years of experience and heritage in producing the highest quality dried fruits and juices. The Yuba City, Calif.-based cooperative of 200+ grower/members is the worldwide leader in prunes and related products. The product portfolio includes a full line of dried fruit snacks and beverages, that help people achieve their wellness goals with healthy and convenient food choices. For more on Sunsweet products, visit www.Sunsweet.com .

