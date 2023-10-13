Fisher Investments Named to Fastest Growing Investment Advisers List

Citywire RIA recognizes Top 50 US RIAs

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, was named to Citywire RIA's 2023, "50 Growers Across America" list. The list highlights the fastest growing Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) firms in the country, determined by each company's growth across various factors in 2022. Per Citywire RIA, Fisher Investments had the "highest growth factor score" of any firm on the list.

Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments) (PRNewswire)

"We're proud to be recognized by Citywire RIA," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani. "This recognition highlights our commitment to helping more clients and families globally achieve their investment goals."

For more information on the Citywire RIA 50 Growers Across America list, please see the methodology below. For more information about Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

About Fisher Investments:

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 9/30/2023, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $205 billion in assets globally—over $169 billion for private investors, $32 billion for institutional investors and $3 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions—serving a global diverse investor clientele. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column for 32 ½ years until 2017, making him the longest continuously running columnist in its history. He now writes monthly for the New York Post. Ken's columns, varying by country, have run regularly in major media globally, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has appeared regularly on major TV news like Fox Business and News and CNN International. Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

Methodology:

To be eligible for the Citywire RIA "50 Growers Across America" list, firms must be independent RIAs that file their own Form ADV with the SEC and provide financial planning and related services to clients. Citywire RIA looked at eligible firms' growth in 2022 across three categories: percentage growth in assets under management (AUM), monetary growth in AUM and percentage growth in employees. Citywire RIA uses these figures to create a "growth factor" score with companies scoring highest by state being named to the list. No fees or other considerations are required from RIAs to be included in the Citywire RIA ranking.

Media Contacts

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fisher Investments