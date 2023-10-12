Procurement Excellence Enhances Private Equity Performance

PASSAIC, N.J., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockerbie & Co., a leading provider of end-to-end procurement solutions, is pleased to announce the positive impact of its procurement strategies on the private equity sector. Through innovative approaches and tailored solutions, Lockerbie & Co. has been instrumental in improving private equity firms' efficiency and profitability.

In the dynamic landscape of private equity, staying competitive and achieving optimal returns on investments has never been more crucial. Private equity firms often navigate a complex web of opportunities and risks, requiring a strategic approach to portfolio management and value creation.

Lockerbie & Co. recognizes the unique challenges faced by private equity firms and their portfolio companies and has developed a suite of procurement services designed to address these challenges head-on. By partnering with private equity clients, Lockerbie & Co. leverages its expertise to optimize their supply chain and procurement processes, resulting in tangible benefits such as:

Cost Savings: Lockerbie & Co. employs cost-effective sourcing strategies, negotiates favorable contracts, and identifies areas for cost reduction, leading to significant savings and EBIDTA improvement for private equity firms. Risk Mitigation: Comprehensive risk assessments and supplier due diligence activities ensure that private equity investments are protected from potential supply chain disruptions and contractual risks. Operational Efficiency: Lockerbie's procurement solutions streamline internal operations, enhancing the overall efficiency of private equity firms and allowing them to focus on value creation. Value Enhancement: Improved supplier relationships and measurable, performance-driven procurement strategies contribute to the enhanced value of portfolio companies.

Lockerbie's success stories in private equity procurement solutions are a testament to its commitment to driving excellence in this industry. The firm's team of experienced former big three and four consultants brings a deep understanding of private equity dynamics, enabling clients to stay ahead in an ever-evolving marketplace.

"Lockerbie & Co. is proud to be a trusted partner in the private equity sector, helping firms achieve their financial goals by optimizing their procurement and supply chain strategies. Our dedication to innovation and client success has enabled us to make a significant impact on the private equity landscape," said Stephanie Lokker, CEO at Lockerbie & Co..

As private equity continues to evolve, Lockerbie remains at the forefront, offering tailored procurement solutions that empower firms to seize opportunities and overcome challenges.

For more information on Lockerbie's procurement services for private equity firms or to inquire about partnership opportunities, please visit www.letsgetstrategic.com or contact sales@letsgetstrategic.com.

About Lockerbie & Co.:

Lockerbie & Co. is a leading management consulting firm specializing in procurement solutions. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Lockerbie has established itself as a trusted partner in various industries, including private equity, technology, and retail. The firm's mission is to empower clients to achieve their strategic goals through tailored solutions and unmatched expertise.

