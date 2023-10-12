Kia Accelerates Popularization of EVs with Reveal of EV5 and Two Concept Models at Kia EV Day

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation has today unveiled three new small- to medium-sized electric models at the brand's annual Kia EV Day in Korea, reaffirming its global strategy to lead and accelerate the 'EV revolution'.

The brand presented its vision of 'EVs for all' and strategy to expand its EV model line-up significantly and rapidly. Having successfully established itself as an EV brand with the launch of the EV6 and EV9, Kia illustrated how it is broadening its line-up further with three new small- to medium-sized electric models that offer more people greater options and access to EVs.

The presentation featured the debut of the EV5, a compact electric SUV for millennial families, and the introduction of two concept models. The Kia Concept EV3 aims to deliver the Kia EV9's benefits in a compact SUV, while the Kia Concept EV4 reimagines electric sedans with striking design. The event also showcased Kia's EV strategy, aimed at improving customer convenience, reliability, and addressing common concerns, including charging infrastructure.

"Kia is keenly focused on providing solutions to the concerns that continue to cause hesitation when it comes to making an EV purchase. We will meet customer expectations by offering a full line-up of EVs at various price points and improve charging infrastructure availability," Ho Sung Song, President and CEO, said.

"As a sustainable mobility solutions provider, Kia's transition to electric vehicles is a must, not an option. By developing advanced EV technology, bold design, and intuitive services, and applying them to our entire EV line-up, our ultimate aim is to provide Kia's unique value to as many people as possible. The acceleration towards electrification begins now."

