Warren Jenson Named President and CFO of Nielsen

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen, the global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, announced today that Warren Jenson will now serve as President of Nielsen, in addition to his current role as Chief Financial Officer.

In this expanded role, Jenson will oversee Nielsen's work to modernize its operations with the aim of creating an agile, innovative company that is best suited to serve the changing needs of the media industry. In assuming this role, he will also manage the company's Information Technology, Corporate Development, and Global Strategy functions alongside his existing leadership of its Finance group. The company's Portfolio Analytics business unit will report into Jenson, as well.

He will continue to report to Karthik Rao, CEO.

"I am humbled to take on the additional role as President of Nielsen and lead the company's vision and transformation, particularly during Nielsen's centennial anniversary year," said Jenson. "Since joining Nielsen just five months ago, I am encouraged by Nielsen's commitment to innovation and shaping the media measurement ecosystem around the globe. I look forward to working closely with our CEO Karthik Rao to help power a better media future for the next 100 years."

"Warren has made a tremendous impact on our organization since joining Nielsen and proven to be a trusted advisor as we've navigated a changing environment," said Karthik Rao, CEO of Nielsen. "His expanded role will be integral to our work as we set out to transform our business now and into the future."

Jenson is a seasoned CFO and operations leader who brings over three decades of experience in transformation and value creation in diverse industries, including data and media. He has a track record of driving growth, improving profitability and business development, and creating a diverse and inclusive workplace. He has served as CFO for several Fortune 500 companies including Amazon, Delta Airlines, NBC, and Electronic Arts, and most recently served as President, CFO, and Executive Managing Director of International for LiveRamp.

