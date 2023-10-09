BAE Systems' advanced projectile extends range of M109 Paladin

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems, in partnership with the U.S. Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center (DEVCOM AC), fired the XM1155-SC guided projectile the furthest distance an M109 Paladin has ever fired a guided projectile. The projectile successfully guided to and impacted the target area using GPS; demonstrating the added capability the round can deliver to the U.S. Army's current Howitzer fleet.

The test at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona was conducted using a Modular Artillery Charge System (MACS) Zone 5, proving XM1155-SC's compatibility with current artillery systems.

"Our XM1155-SC solution adds additional capability to current and future U.S. Army artillery systems," said Brent Butcher, vice president and general manager of Weapon Systems at BAE Systems. "We're just getting started showing the advanced capabilities that this round brings to the warfighter. This projectile delivers a leap forward in performance and modernization. This successful firing and previous test results show that our concept is on-track to provide range and lethality overmatch to the U.S. Army brigade and division artillery units."

In December 2022, in partnership with the U.S. Army, BAE Systems held the first XM1155-SC test fire where the projectile was successfully fired from a 155 mm XM907E2 Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA) test bed and impacted a fixed target beyond ranges previously demonstrated by other precision guided projectiles fired from the same type of cannon. The successful firing event occurred just 14 months after the company received an initial $14.8 million prototype development award in October 2021.

BAE Systems' concept for the U.S. Army's XM1155-SC program is an advanced, cannon-launched projectile under development for the defeat of fixed and moving targets in contested environments at more than double the range of existing cannon launched precision guided munitions. The concept was developed to penetrate and destroy adversary defenses through increased range, advanced guidance, lethality, and survivability. The projectile addresses the Army's modernization goals for a long-range precision fires munitions solution.

BAE Systems is currently under contract to demonstrate navigation and control, networking, and payload technologies that enable precision fires at very long ranges for 155mm projectiles.

