BLITMAP: WORLD'S FIRST COMIC BOOK WHERE EVERY COVER IS A VARIANT COVER

Sup Inc. a new studio comprised of ex-video game developers and artists unveils its first comic using the "public domain" sci-fi universe BLITMAP + first issue launches at New York Comic Con

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sup Inc., a team comprised of former video game devs, artists, and the creator of Vine today confirmed the release date of BLITMAP #1, a thrilling new sci-fi series set in a vibrant solarpunk metropolis. In partnership with Titan Comics, the first issue in this 6-issue series arrives at comic book stores worldwide on October 25th. However, attendees of New York Comic-Con will be able to pick up a copy two weeks early directly from the Sup Inc. booth.



Every printed copy comes with a one-of-a-kind, collector's item cover. No, really. Like every single cover. No one in the world will have the same cover as you.

Written by Jack Timmer with art by Matias Basla, Blitmap is set in the sprawling city of Caelum, where under the shadow of an ancient cataclysmic conflict, warring factions called the "Blitnauts" and "Logos" battle for power. Readers will meet Cici, a Blitnaut who finds that a simple data retrieval job is anything but, setting her on a collision course with Liz, a privileged Logo in search of adventure… meanwhile, the dangerous realm of "The Static" entraps and corrupts all who heed its mystifying call.

The Blitmap IP is completely open-source. This means that anyone is free to use the IP and imagery, in any way they want. The comic is Sup's. sponsored contribution to the growing universe of Blitmap. Want to sell merch with Blitmap characters on it? Build a Blitmap video game? Create and monetize whatever you want - the IP belongs to you. Just don't duplicate the comic issue exactly and sell it.

Sup Inc.'s team of engineers and artists took 6 months to develop a new patent-pending printing technology called "Hyperpress" so that every single copy is unique. Wrapped in foil blind bags, you can discover your cover when you open it. A feat achieved without using Artificial Intelligence.

"When we first set out on our journey, we wanted to create something that people would have a personal attachment to, something they could consider their own and that they would be excited to share with other people," said Chris Supino Co-founder at Sup Inc. and ex-Lead Producer on the Just Cause video game franchise. "It's also exciting about the promise of discovering the unknown - like you truly have no idea what is going to be in the bag and neither does anyone else, but each one is cool and unique in its own way. For us it was less about rarity and really making every cover matter in some way."

After successful showings at San Diego Comic-Con and New York Comic-Con, the first issue of this 6-issue run launches into comic book stores October 25 for $4.99 USD. Each of the remaining issues will be released at 6-8 week intervals.

About Sup Inc.

We are building the fictional worlds of the future. We are a team of artists, developers, gamers, and creators exploring new ways to build worlds as well as the narratives and experiences that enrich them. We know making and sharing (stories, art, games) is never easy, but it could be simple, equitable, and fun. Whether it's public domain characters and universes, a card system where the players can change the rules, comic books that adapt to their readers, or any of our other projects, we believe that today's experiments are tomorrow's classics.

Learn more: sup.xyz

