Lavazza and Rifle Paper Co. Unveil a Sip of Holiday Joy with New Limited-Edition Holiday Blend

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavazza , the iconic coffee brand, is thrilled to announce its exciting collaboration with Rifle Paper Co. , the beloved stationery and lifestyle brand known for its signature aesthetic shaped by Rifle Paper Co. Co-Founder & CCO Anna Bond's hand-painted illustrations. Together, they are brewing up a delightful holiday surprise for coffee lovers everywhere: a limited-edition Holiday Coffee Blend featuring enchanting packaging designed by Rifle Paper Co.

This winter, Lavazza is taking coffee enthusiasts on a journey through the warmth and wonder of the holidays with their specially crafted Holiday Blend that offers notes of toasted almond and warm spice to capture the essence of the season. The Holiday Blend combines the rich, aromatic flavors of Lavazza's premium coffee beans with the charm of Rifle Paper Co.'s signature illustrations.

"Lavazza has always been committed to delivering the finest coffee experiences, and this partnership with Rifle Paper Co. allowed us to create a blend that captures the essence of the season," shared Jonathan Lehr, Marketing Director for Lavazza North America, Inc. "The Holiday Blend is a true celebration of craftsmanship, artistry, and the joy that a great cup of coffee can bring."

The blend will be available for $9.99 in select retail partners including Target, Eataly and Epicerie Boulud for a limited time, while supplies last. It will also be available online for shipping nationwide at www.lavazzausa.com , www.riflepaperco.com and on Amazon.

"We are excited to partner with the iconic Italian coffee brand Lavazza to design their Holiday Blend this year," shared Anna Bond, Rifle Paper Co. Co-Founder & CCO. "When designing the artwork, we were inspired by nostalgic holiday gatherings at home with family and friends, festive city decorations, and even included a subtle nod to Lavazza's heritage with a row of brownstones in the colors of the Italian flag. We hope the collaboration inspires small moments of joy during the holiday season."

About Lavazza

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over € 2.7 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse. It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 8 manufacturing plants in 5 countries and about 5,500 collaborators all over the world. The Group's global presence is the result of over 125 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup. Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company's earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of the times is also reflected in the focus on sustainability - economic, social and environmental - which has always been a benchmark for guiding corporate strategies. "Awakening a better world every morning" is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating sustainable value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

About Rifle Paper Co.: Rifle Paper Co. is an international stationery and lifestyle brand based in Winter Park, Florida. Launched in 2009 by husband-wife team Nathan and Anna Bond, Rifle Paper Co. has since grown into an industry-leading brand known for stationery, accessories, home décor, and more. Its signature aesthetic, shaped by Anna Bond's hand-painted illustrations, appeals to an array of customers with a look that is both modern and timeless.

