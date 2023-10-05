HARD ROCK HOTEL NEW YORK COMMISSIONS MURAL, POSSE IN EFFECT, BY SHEPARD FAIREY IN SUPPORT OF HIPHOP50 | PUBLIC ART PROJECT

The Midtown Manhattan Hotel Partners with LISA Project NYC and New York City Mayor's Office for Lower East Side Mural Depicting Iconic Image of the Beastie Boys

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Hotel New York has proudly partnered with LISA Project NYC and the New York City Mayor's Office by unveiling a mural on the Lower East Side, Posse in Effect, created by world-renowned artist, Shepard Fairey, as part of the HipHop 50 | Public Art Project. LISA Project NYC is a groundbreaking public art charity dedicated to transforming urban spaces through captivating street, graffiti and contemporary art murals. The extraordinary initiative in celebration of 50 years of hip-hop, is bringing art, history and music to the heart of New York City with 50 murals being created throughout the five boroughs.

Hard Rock Hotel New York Partners with LISA Project NYC and New York City Mayor’s Office for Lower East Side Mural By Shepard Fairey As Part Of The HipHop 50 | Public Art Project (PRNewswire)

Situated on the intersection of East 14th Street and Avenue A on the Lower East Side, Posse in Effect is inspired by an iconic image of the Beastie Boys originally captured by Glen Friedman, a pioneer of skate, punk, and hip-hop photography. With an unwavering commitment to inclusivity, creativity, and social impact, LISA Project NYC continues to push the boundaries of public art, leaving an indelible mark on the local cultural landscape. The mural now lives on as a visual tribute to the influence that group has had on hip-hop, and the mark they made on their home of New York City.

"Hip hop is more than just music, it is a global movement that changed the world forever," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "Beyond the rhymes and raps, street art was a pivotal pillar in the early days of hip hop, giving young people an outlet to express themselves. Today, this administration is proud to play its part in delivering our own Beastie Boys mural to celebrate 50 years of hip hop. I want to thank Shepard Fairey, Lisa Project NYC, and Hard Rock Hotel New York for bringing art back to the streets and turning our city into a living, breathing canvas."

"We are proud to partner with LISA Project NYC and the Office of The Mayor, who are committed to providing access to the arts for the local community, while celebrating the changemakers who shaped hip-hop over the past 50 years. Music is the foundation that Hard Rock International was built on and we are thrilled to continue making our mark within the city and play a part in honoring the Beastie Boys for decades to come with Shepard Fairey's mural," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment at Hard Rock International.

"Art and entertainment is in our DNA at Hard Rock and especially at Hard Rock Hotel New York here in the culture capital of the world. We're forever grateful for the opportunity to leave a lasting impression for New Yorkers with the creation of this mural and look forward to the powerful conversation that this piece evokes," said David Salcfas, General Manager at Hard Rock Hotel New York.

"The Beastie Boys blew the doors open for me and many others to embrace hip-hop, so it only seemed fitting to pay homage to them as one of the most important players in the scene and an integral part of New York culture with this image originally photographed by Glen E. Friedman, and re-interpreted and painted into the Lower East Side cityscape," said Shepard Fairey of his mural, Posse in Effect.

"The importance of Public art cannot be understated when celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. It's more than creativity on display; it's a testament to our City's cultural heartbeat, a reminder of our shared history, and an inspiration for years to come," said Wayne Rada, Executive Director & Curator, LISA Project NYC.

The partnership continues through Hip Hop History Month in November, with Hard Rock Hotel New York and LISA Project NYC hosting a special 'Artist Talk' at The Venue on Music Row featuring Shepard Fairey and guests to be announced soon. This dynamic discussion will dive into the profound impact of the hip-hop genre and the cultural revolution that has shaped music, style, entertainment, history, and more.

For more information about this collaborative partnership, tune into Shepard Fairey's conversation with Mayor Eric Adams on The Get Stuff Done-Cast now streaming or visit hardrockhotels.com/new-york/lisa-project-billboard.aspx.

About Hard Rock Hotel New York:

Taking center stage in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, Hard Rock Hotel New York graces the iconic skyline at 159 West 48th Street. The hotel features 446 exquisitely designed guest rooms and specialty suites, including the standout two-floor Rockstar Suite complete with a private 1,600 sq. ft. terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the city's vibrant energy. Paying homage to the mecca of recording studios and music stores that once lined the block, the must-visit entertainment destination features a legendary memorabilia collection honoring musicians from and inspired by New York City. The show stopping event space, The Venue on Music Row plays host to A-list concerts, interviews and more, complemented by regular live and unplugged musical performances across the public spaces. Guests and locals are able to discover innovative culinary concepts including the upscale NYY Steak for fine dining, RT60 Rooftop bar and lounge offering expansive views from the 34th floor, and the brand's signature Sessions Restaurant & Bar open day to night. In true Hard Rock style, the hotel offers an array of signature brand experiences and amenities including Rock Om® program fusing the practice of yoga with the rhythm of a custom DJ-curated soundtrack for on-demand in-room sessions, and the Sound of Your Stay® which allows guests to listen to Tracks® curated playlists by artists and musicians, Crosley record players available upon request with Wax®, or play a Fender guitar with Picks® in the privacy of their room. Additional Roxity® programming brings to life family attractions and entertainment while the Unleashed® pet program welcomes four legged friends. Guests are also invited to exchange the traditional city map for Soundtracks® interactive area guides which are curated by Hard Rock and musical artists to showcase the best of each destination. For more information, visit www.hardrockhotels.com/new-york.

About LISA Project NYC:

Founded on Mulberry Street in Little Italy NYC by Wayne & Reynaldo Rada. The Little Italy Street Art or LISA Project NYC 501(c)(3) public art charity was born in 2012. Dedicated to transforming urban spaces through captivating street, graffiti, and contemporary art murals and art installations. By partnering with acclaimed artists, property owners, prestigious brands, and community organizations, LISA Project NYC has been instrumental in revitalizing neighborhoods, fostering civic pride, and creating powerful connections between art and communities. With an unwavering commitment to inclusivity, creativity, and social impact, LISA continues to push the boundaries of public art, leaving an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of New York City and beyond. https://www.lisaprojectnyc.org.

Hard Rock Hotel New York (PRNewsfoto/Hard Rock Hotel New York) (PRNewswire)

