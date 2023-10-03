Movate Acquires TSD Global; increases its footprint in Philippines and expands its offering into South Africa

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Movate, a digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider, today announced the acquisition of TSD Global, a leading international provider of outsourced sales and customer experience services. As a leader and disruptor harnessing cutting-edge technologies like GenAI, this acquisition marks an evolutionary milestone for Movate, broadening its footprint and enriching its digital customer experience service portfolio with a strategic client base.

With decades of experience in customer experience services and a team of over 1,000 well-trained, experienced professionals spread across the US, Philippines, and South Africa, TSD Global boasts of a 30-year track record as a trusted partner for blue-chip organizations.

This acquisition seamlessly aligns with Movate's global strategy, with deep investments in disruptive technologies to offer best-in-class services at scale. With an AI-centric services approach, unique differentiated offerings and innovative pricing models, Movate is well-positioned for rapid expansion through the integration of TSD Global's large clients and outbound service capabilities.

Sunil Mittal, CEO, Movate, said, "TSD Global's solid credentials delivering differentiated sales and CX services to large and marquee technology clients perfectly complement Movate's vision and capabilities. From the first day of our association, we have seen a great cultural fit and value system alignment between the companies. The inclusion of TSD into the Movate family will help strengthen our global delivery footprint and amplify our capacity to deliver revenue-generating outbound services, thereby enriching the business value we provide to our customers. Our strategic investments and a collaborative, AI-powered approach, position us well to together deliver tangible growth and an unmatched value proposition for all stakeholders."

Anthony Vesho, President, TSD Global, said, "Our vision has always revolved around creating a seamless digital customer experience journey and fostering innovation for our clients. In Movate, we have discovered the ideal home where our shared vision and values converge. The acquisition process was remarkably smooth and collaborative, a testament to the synergy between our teams. As we embark on this new chapter, we look forward with excitement to times ahead, knowing that this is not just a merger of businesses, but a fusion of cultures – a truly great fit!"

Last year, Movate, a portfolio company owned by Capital Square Partners, acquired Directly OnDemand, a gig peer-to-peer expert services platform, enhancing its portfolio with an AI-powered services platform and significantly impacting the gig customer experience landscape. Building on this momentum, the company recently unveiled Movate Athena, a cutting-edge GenAI platform engineered to catalyze business transformation. These developments have positioned Movate well to maintain strong organic growth and have facilitated the expansion of its digital capabilities and geographical reach through strategic enablers.

About Movate

Movate (formerly CSS Corp) is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to disrupting the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and relentless focus on driving client outcomes. It helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies across industries stay ahead of the curve by leveraging its diverse talent of over 11,700 full-time Movators across 20 global locations and a gig network of thousands of technology experts across 60 countries, speaking over 100 languages. Movate has emerged as one of the most awarded and analyst-accredited companies in its revenue range. To know more, visit: www.movate.com.

About TSD Global

Established in 1989, TSD Global now has a global presence with contact centers in the Philippines, and operations in the US and South Africa. The company manages customer support and sales campaigns on behalf of some of the world's largest companies. TSD Global's comprehensive suite of services and deep BPO expertise have established a successful track record of creating efficient solutions to customers' needs resulting in high return on investment for clients and long-term client relationships.

