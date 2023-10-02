Petco Helps Pet Parents Make Every Moment Merry with One-Stop Holiday Shop

With most products under $20 – and more than 500 items in total – the Merry Makings collection offers deals on apparel, accessories, toys, treats and home décor for every pet family and budget

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) today announced this year's Merry Makings holiday collection, a convenient one-stop shop to fuel celebrations all season long at a great value for pets and pet parents. As part of the pet humanization trend, 80% of Petco shoppers consider their pets to be part of the family when celebrating and gifting during the holidays.* Paired with Petco's everyday health and wellness essentials and services such as grooming, training and veterinary care, the holiday collection has something for every guest and budget to make this time of year easy, affordable and special.

"On top of newly added everyday value items at Petco, the new collection offers everything from stocking stuffers under $10 to oversized, stand-out products and premium gifts, making Petco the ultimate pet and pet parent destination this holiday season," said Amy College, Chief Merchandising Officer at Petco. "Pets are treasured members of our families, and we're helping pet parents focus on what matters most – making memories together."

The collection features more than 500 products, from cozy Christmas and Hanukkah apparel, to seasonal treats, festive toys and more for cats, dogs and small animals. With most items under $20, getting pets into the holiday spirit has never been easier or more affordable. Pet parents can save on all their pets' holidays needs with convenient ways to shop including buy online, pick up in store, curbside pick-up and same-day delivery.

Petco's Merry Makings holiday collection is now available online at petco.com/holiday, via the Petco app and at Petco pet care centers nationwide.

*According to a Petco survey of 2,031 Petco shoppers in September 2023.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.:

Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at petco.com and on the Petco app . In tandem with Petco Love , a life-changing independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for nearly 7 million animals.

Media Contact:

Yvonne Tarrab

Yvonne.Tarrab@Petco.com

