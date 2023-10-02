Health Plus Management (HPM)-Supported Practice South Island Orthopedics (SIO) Expands Orthopedic Services into Far Rockaway, Collaborating with St. John's Episcopal Hospital

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Plus Management (HPM) is excited to announce the expansion of its supported practice, South Island Orthopedics (SIO), into Far Rockaway, NY, in collaboration with St. John's Episcopal Hospital. This significant milestone marks the fourth SIO location, with its first location in Queens. The new facility, located at 347 Beach 19th Street, Far Rockaway, NY 11691, sits next door to the hospital building.

Together with St. John's Hospital, an orthopedic pathway program has been designed that unifies the experience for surgical patients throughout their entire journey. At the helm of this new orthopedic surgery and rehabilitation program is SIO's own, Dr. Paul J. Kubiak, a highly skilled surgeon with nearly 20 years of experience. This expansion brings a comprehensive range of acute and outpatient services to patients on the Rockaway peninsula.

Dr. Kubiak will also take on the role of Chief of Orthopedic Surgery at St. John's Episcopal Hospital, joining forces with Dr. Jean Simon, who will serve as Director of Therapy and Rehabilitation Services. Alongside them is a dedicated team comprising physical therapists, social workers, and case managers, all deeply committed to delivering exceptional care to patients, both pre- and post-orthopedic procedures.

St. John's stands as the sole full-service acute care hospital on the Rockaway peninsula, with a dedicated team comprising over 400 physicians, more than 1,500 employees, and a committed group of volunteers. The Hospital's mission is to build an effective coalition aimed at achieving improved community health status in a financially stable environment, with emphasis on serving the needs of patients and families, while training the physicians and healthcare providers of tomorrow.

Eric Freeman, MD FAAOS, and SIO Managing Partner, commented, "With Health Plus Management's support, we've been able to rapidly grow our practice and services to better serve our communities and provide the dedicated care our patients deserve. This expansion exemplifies our commitment and ability to delivering personalized, top-tier orthopedic care to the community. Dr. Kubiak's leadership will undoubtedly elevate the quality of healthcare services available in Far Rockaway."

Stuart Blumberg, CEO of Health Plus Management, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "We are thrilled to support South Island Orthopedics as they embark on this journey of growth. This expansion underscores our unwavering dedication to promoting the growth and success of our partner practices."

Health Plus Management and South Island Orthopedics share a unified commitment to providing a best-in-class patient experience while expanding services and the practice's reach within the region and beyond. With Health Plus Management's support, South Island Orthopedics can focus on their core strengths, delivering exceptional clinical outcomes. By tapping into HPM's expertise, this partnership ensures valuable outcomes for all stakeholders. Physicians can anticipate increased clinical autonomy and an improved quality of life, patients will continue to receive comprehensive and compassionate care, and payers will witness high-quality, cost-effective treatments in the musculoskeletal field.

About Health Plus Management:

Founded in 1994, Health Plus Management (HPM) is a Long Island, New York-based enterprise dedicated to advancing both new and established musculoskeletal practices. HPM serves as an essential resource for independent private practices, providing the administrative infrastructure needed to operate at peak efficiency. Supported by Investcorp, a prominent global manager of alternative investments with diversified business lines, including private equity, real estate, absolute return investments, infrastructure, credit management, and strategic capital, HPM is committed to empowering physician-owners on their path to success. For more information on Health Plus Management, please visit https://healthplusmgmt.com .

For inquiries and appointments, please contact: 347 Beach 19th Street, Far Rockaway, NY 11691, Phone: (718) 869-8888

