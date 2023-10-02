Erie Insurance earns four 2023 Diversity Impact Awards™ from Global ERG Network

ERIE's Dignity and Respect Affinity Network, Women's Affinity Network, Veterans Affinity Network and VP & Wisconsin Branch Manager Fred Johnson honored

ERIE, Pa., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance (ERIE) has earned four 2023 Diversity Impact Awards™ from the Global ERG Network, the world's largest network of employee resource groups (ERGs), business resource groups (BRGs) and diversity councils dedicated to making measurable progress on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

The organization named ERIE's Dignity & Respect Affinity Network, Women's Affinity Network and Veterans Affinity Network as Top 25 ERG Diversity Impact Award recipients.

Fred Johnson, vice president and Wisconsin branch manager, was one of six recipients of the Diversity Impact Executive Sponsor of the Year award. Johnson has served as the executive sponsor of ERIE's African American Affinity Network and was honored with this leadership recognition for a third-straight year.

Johnson and ERIE affinity network leaders will be honored Oct. 13 at an awards ceremony held in Washington, D.C., during the 2023 Global ERG Summit.

"We are pleased ERIE's Affinity Networks are among the organizations being honored for their work and dedication in leading with an equity lens and creating a sense and a space of belonging for all here at ERIE Insurance and in our communities," said Gwendolyn White, ERIE's vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "It truly enriches our workplace."

According to Chris Marsh, ERIE's chief diversity and community development officer, Erie Insurance has had a formal commitment to DEI for more than 10 years. "As we strive to foster an inclusive and equitable workplace for every employee, I'm delighted to see this well-deserved national recognition for our affinity network leaders and their teams, especially given how much each volunteers their time and talent in this way. We need many hands helping to move our work forward across our business," said Marsh.

The 2023 Diversity Impact Awards leverages a data driven and scientifically validated model called The Impact Model™, developed by Dr. Theresa Welbourne, senior affiliate research scientist at the USC Marshall School of Business Center for Effective Organizations and CEO of eePulse. In addition to the recognition, organizations that participate annually in the Diversity Impact Awards process receive benchmarking data to measure their own progress over time.

ERIE has received Global ERG Network Diversity Impact Awards since the program's beginning in 2020 and to date has grown the number of its affinity networks achieving this Top 25 distinction.

"With many newcomers to this year's Diversity Impact Awards, we continue to see these groups push the envelope to increase their impact and effectiveness through their DEI initiatives. Their results show the valuable outcomes that are achieved when they're aligned with the business strategy of the organizations they serve and are recognized as key business partners," said Cile Johnson, chief business officer at Talent Dimensions. "Each year, we are inspired by all of our applicants and their work to build a true sense of belonging within their organizations through DEI."

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

