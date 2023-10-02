CINNABON® CELEBRATES NATIONAL CINNAMON ROLL DAY WITH BOGO OFFER AND LIMITED-TIME ICE CREAM FLAVOR WITH CARVEL®

Cinnabon is also revealing a new Secret Menu for the first time, featuring new topping combinations

ATLANTA, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature cinnamon roll brand Cinnabon® is celebrating National Cinnamon Roll Day on Oct. 4, 2023, with a buy one, get one free baked good offer* for Rewards Members at participating Cinnabon locations. There will also be new ways to experience Cinnabon, including a limited-time ice cream treats collaboration with Carvel® and the reveal of Cinnabon's new Secret Menu.

Cinnabon is celebrating National Cinnamon Roll Day (Oct. 4, 2023) with a BOGO baked good offer* from Oct. 2-8, 2023, for Cinnabon Rewards members at participating Cinnabon locations. Fans that are excited for new ways to experience the iconic flavors of Cinnabon can enjoy a limited-time ice cream treats collaboration with Carvel and a new Cinnabon Secret Menu that allows fans to customize their Cinnabon treats. Photo shows new OREO® Bon and TurtleBon Secret Menu items. (PRNewswire)

"National Cinnamon Roll Day is our favorite day of the year, and this year is our best celebration yet," said Michael Pittman, Vice President of Marketing, Cinnabon. "Whether you're keeping it simple with our iconic cinnamon rolls, trying something new with Cinnabon ice cream in collaboration with Carvel or spicing it up with our new Secret Menu, National Cinnamon Roll Day is the perfect excuse to treat yourself and enjoy a roll with Cinnabon."

SWEET SAVINGS ON CINNABON'S ICONIC BAKED GOODS

From Oct. 2-8, 2023, Cinnabon Rewards members can celebrate National Cinnamon Roll Day with a buy one, get one free baked good* at participating Cinnabon bakeries. There is no code needed to celebrate; the offer will appear automatically in the accounts of all existing Cinnabon Rewards members as well as anyone who signs up throughout the week.

Fans can mix and match eligible baked goods like Cinnabon's Classic Roll, MiniBons, 4-count BonBites – the bite-sized version of Cinnabon's famous cinnamon roll, and the Center of the Roll – the ooey-gooey center of the Classic Roll. Treat a friend or yourself to your favorite Cinnabon baked goods!

To download the Cinnabon app and sign up for Cinnabon Rewards, visit Cinnabon.com/rewards.

Schlotzsky's®, a leading fast-casual restaurant home to The Original® oven-baked sandwich and famous baked from scratch buns, will also be getting in on the celebration with their own offer. From Oct. 2-8, 2023, Schlotzsky's locations that feature Cinnabon will offer guests a BOGO baked good**, with the choice of a Classic Roll, MiniBon or Center of the Roll. This offer is available to Rewards Members only in the Schlotzsky's app and will be automatically added to the guest's account, no code required. To download the Schlotzsky's app, visit Schlotzskys.com/rewards.

CARVEL JOINS IN ON THE CELEBRATION WITH CINNABON ICE CREAM

Ice cream lovers who also want to take part in National Cinnamon Roll Day can celebrate with a new lineup of Carvel Original Soft Serve featuring the sweet, spiced flavors of Cinnabon and its famous Makara® cinnamon. Starting Oct. 4, 2023, Carvel and Cinnabon fans alike can enjoy the cozy vibes of fall in the creamy form of ice cream at participating Carvel shoppes.

For a limited time, guests can experience this delicious collaboration. The lineup includes:

Cinnabon Soft Serve featuring the iconic flavor of Cinnabon's classic cinnamon rolls blended into Carvel's creamy Original Soft Serve .

Cinnabon Scooped combining Cinnabon ice cream with caramel and Cinnabon Crunchies.

Cinnabon Sundae Dasher layering Cinnabon Soft Serve, caramel and Cinnabon Crunchies, topped with whipped cream and Cinnabon Crunchies.

Cinnabon Deluxe Flying Saucer featuring Cinnabon Soft Serve sandwiched between two Flying Saucer® chocolate wafers and rolled in Cinnabon Crunchies.

"Carvel famously invented The Original Soft Serve™, and this year we are teaming up with Cinnabon to create the ultimate treats to celebrate National Cinnamon Roll Day," said Jessica Osborne, Vice President of Marketing, Carvel. "This lineup brings together two classic treat brands to give fans new ways to enjoy their favorites, and we're excited to help fans satisfy their cinnamon roll cravings on this delicious holiday."

On National Cinnamon Roll Day, fans can also take advantage of Carvel's weekly Wednesday BOGO deal and enjoy a buy one, get one free Classic Sundae*** with any available Soft Serve flavor, including the new Cinnabon Soft Serve. BOGO Classic Sundaes on Wednesday is a longstanding tradition at Carvel and has been running weekly for over 80 years.

To learn more about the new treats, visit Carvel.com/new.

THE SECRET'S OUT ON CUSTOMIZABLE CINNABON TREATS

Cinnabon fans who want to take their favorite cinnamon rolls to the next level and experience something new can enjoy Cinnabon's Secret Menu starting Oct. 4, 2023. By ordering one of the Secret Menu treats, fans can be the first of their friends to try out the newest way to customize your Cinnabon. New treats include:

TurtleBon : Topped with drippy caramel, rich Ghirardelli ® chocolate sauce and pecans, TurtleBon is a sweet and nutty treat.

Caramel Lover : Caramel frosting and caramel sauce make this bon irresistible for the serious caramel lover.

OREO® Bon : Rich Ghirardelli ® chocolate sauce and OREO ® pieces make for an insanely chocolatey, crunchy treat.

Cookie BonBite Sandwich: Our signature cream cheese frosting sandwiched between two Cookie BonBites. Satisfy your cookie and frosting craving with one deliciously perfect treat.

For more information about the new Secret Menu items, visit Cinnabon.com/secretmenu .

*Cinnabon BOGO Baked Good: From 10/2 – 10/8/2023, Cinnabon Reward Members can buy one Classic Roll, MiniBon, 4-count BonBites, or Center of the Roll and get one of lesser or equal value for free through their Rewards Account at participating locations. Excludes CinnaPacks and all other products not mentioned. Must apply reward at checkout. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Service fee applies to online, in app, and certain call-in orders, other fees and taxes may apply for all orders; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

**Schlotzsky's BOGO Cinnabon Baked Good: Valid 10/2 – 10/8/23 for Schlotzsky's Rewards Members at participating Schlotzsky's locations. Buy one get one free Cinnabon is valid on the following Cinnabon Baked Goods: Classic Roll, MiniBon, and Center of the Roll. Discount applies to Cinnabon product of equal or lesser value. Single use. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Service fee applies to online, in app, and certain call-in orders, other fees and taxes may apply for all orders; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

***Carvel BOGO Sundae: Buy One, Get One Classic Sundae free on Wednesdays in-store only at participating locations, while supplies last. Discount applies to item of equal or lesser value (extra toppings excluded). Not valid with any other discounts, coupons, or specials.

OREO® and the OREO Wafer Design are registered trademarks of Mondelez International group, used with permission. Ghiradelli® and the Ghiradelli logo are registered trademarks of the Ghiradelli Chocolate Company.

About Cinnabon®

Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. As of June 25, 2023, Cinnabon had more than 1,850 locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments.

Cinnabon is also a multi-channel licensor, focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer relevant occasions whether on the go, in grocery stores, universities, at home or in the office.

For more details and to stay connected to all things Cinnabon, follow on Twitter or Instagram @Cinnabon, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon , or visit www.Cinnabon.com .

About Carvel®

The United States' first retail ice cream franchise, Carvel® Ice Cream has become one of the best-loved and most recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft ice cream and hand dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. As of June 25, 2023, Atlanta-based Carvel had more than 350 locations in nine countries. Visit www.carvel.com for more information, follow us on Twitter @CarvelIceCream and Instagram or become a fan on Facebook.

Media Contacts:

Madison Behm, Manager, Brand PR, Cinnabon and Carvel – MBehm@focusbrands.com

Alyssa Schor, Zeno Group – Alyssa.schor@zenogroup.com

