SUBARU DRIVES SUPPORT FOR SHELTER PETS NATIONWIDE THIS OCTOBER

During Subaru Loves Pets® Month, Automaker Aims to Connect Shelter Animals with Caring Homes at Retailer Pet Adoption Events

CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America today announced the return of Subaru Loves Pets®, the automaker's annual initiative to help shelter pets find homes each October. Subaru will also celebrate the fifth annual National Make A Dog's Day on October 22, their day dedicated to making all dogs feel loved and cared for, including shelter dogs with special needs.

According to the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) nearly 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters each year. Throughout October, Subaru and more than 600 participating retailers will once again join forces with local shelters, rescues, and pet organizations to help find loving homes for these animals by hosting a combination of in-person and virtual pet adoption events. In addition to uniting shelter animals with caring homes, the Subaru Loves Pets initiative puts special focus on "Underdogs" – the senior, physically challenged, or otherwise unique dogs who often wait the longest to be adopted.

"The unconditional love of an adopted pet is something we cherish and support throughout the year, but October holds particular significance as we dedicate the entire month to uniting pets with the caring homes they rightly deserve," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "Together with our retailers, we are committed to creating a better world for animals everywhere, and actively connecting them with our Subaru community of passionate animal advocates."

The culmination of Subaru Loves Pets month will take place on October 22 with the fifth annual National Make A Dog's Day, a holiday created by Subaru that invites dog enthusiasts everywhere to do something extra-special for their canine companions and share these moments on social media using the hashtag #MakeADogsDay. For those considering welcoming a new pet into their lives, Subaru encourages adopting a shelter pet, especially if they are a cherished Underdog.

Since 2020, Subaru and its retailers have helped over 106,000 shelter pets find loving homes through the Subaru Loves Pets adoption campaign. For each pet adopted during the month of October, participating retailers will make a $100 donation to their partner shelter.* Additionally, Subaru will contribute $20 to the ASPCA for each purchase of select Subaru Pet-Friendly Accessories, including pet harnesses, seat protectors, and travel bowls, via Subaru Parts Online.** Furthermore, for each "Animal" badge ordered through Subaru Badge of Ownership in October, Subaru will donate $1 to the ASPCA.***

To further support and drive awareness for Subaru Loves Pets month and its celebration of National Make A Dog's Day, Subaru is launching an integrated ad campaign featuring a new pack of Underdogs. Throughout October, the automaker's new 30-second spot, Waiting, will run on national TV networks including ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC. In addition to the 30-second spot, two additional 15-second spots – Waiting and Subaru Loves Pets – will be featured across streaming and digital platforms like Peacock, Hulu, Roku, YouTube, and Twitch. The brand will also support the campaign across its owned social channels and integrated marketing efforts, spanning influencer partnerships, TikTok and custom content with The Dodo. A longer-form version of Waiting, as well as six new Dog Tested. Dog Approved.™ spots can also be found on YouTube/Subaru.

Since 2008, Subaru and its retailers have donated over $51 million to national and local organizations, supporting the rescue, transportation, and adoption of over 420,000 animals.

To learn more about the Subaru Love Pets initiative, please visit subaru.com/pets and follow #SubaruLovesPets and #MakeADogsDay.

*Disclaimer: Subaru retailers will donate $100 for every pet adopted from partner shelters from October 1, 2023 through October 31, 2023 up to $3,100 per retailer.

**Disclaimer: Maximum donation of $10,000. Donation applies to orders placed from 12:01 AM ET Saturday, October 1, 2023 through 11:59 PM ET Monday, October 31, 2023, through participating retailers' Subaru Parts Online websites. Rear Bumper Protector Mat is excluded from promotion.

***Disclaimer: Maximum donation of $5,000. Applies to orders placed from 12:01 AM ET Saturday, October 1, 2023 through 11:59 PM ET Monday, October 31, 2023 through badgeofownership.com.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

