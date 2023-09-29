On the occasion of International Coffee Day illycaffè presents Arabica Selection Brazil Cerrado Mineiro the first coffee certified regenagri® and coming from regenerative agriculture, the result of a relationship built over the years with local producers

TRIESTE, Italy, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè celebrates International Coffee Day by presenting Arabica Selection Brazil Cerrado Mineiro, the first coffee from regenerative agriculture and regenagri® certified, created together with the Federation of Cerrado Mineiro producers.

illycaffè has long been committed to mitigating the effects of climate change throughout the entire supply chain, starting with coffee cultivation, for which it promotes the sustainable model of regenerative agriculture. This model allows for proper nourishment of the plants, naturally regenerating the soil, and thus reducing CO2 emissions. Additionally, this new type of cultivation allows for an improvement in the health of the ecosystem thanks to the increased biodiversity of the species used for ground cover and soil dynamics. In the Cerrado Mineiro region, where the company has been working hand in hand with local producers for over thirty years, the Arabica Selection Brazil coffee has been grown by applying the best regenerative practices certified regenagri®.

"The Arabica Selection Brazil Cerrado Mineiro is the result of the relationship we have built over the years with coffee producers and the Federation of Producers of Cerrado Mineiro. We have shared the urgency of finding a solution to the effects of climate change," comments Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè. "Aware that this challenge can only be overcome by joining forces, we have identified the best techniques for ecosystem adaptation, mitigation, and regeneration, producing the first 100% Arabica coffee sourced from certified regenerative agriculture, as regenagri® certified."

The reduction of natural resource exploitation, soil regeneration, and the preservation of biodiversity and future land productivity are some of the results achieved through the application of regenerative agronomic practices selected by illycaffè. This model shifts the focus from the plant to the soil, offering the best natural solutions to nourish, strengthen, and make it fertile and resilient to external threats.

The Arabica Selection Brazil Cerrado Mineiro, with its hints of caramel and nuts, is available in 250g cans in both whole bean and ground versions. You can find it on illy.com, in illy's direct retail locations, and in selected supermarket chains.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans in the world. Every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors.

Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Since 2013 the company is also one of the World Most Ethical Companies. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 125 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 25 countries around the world. In 2021, Rhône Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

In 2022, the company had 1230 employees and a turnover of €567,7 million. The illy single-brand network has 190 points of sale in 34 countries.

