TritenIAG Supporting Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Project

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TritenIAG, a sustainable project development and management company, is proud to announce they are supporting World Energy GH2 on a FEED (front-end engineering design) study for Canada's first large-scale commercial green hydrogen and ammonia project powered through onshore wind projects.

With the recent completion of significant development milestones, Project Nujio'qonik is emerging as a world leader in wind-to-green-hydrogen and ammonia projects. Recent milestones include a USD $50 million investment by SK ecoplant, completion of pre-FEED, submission of a comprehensive Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), and the successful approval of World Energy GH2's Crown land application.

Project Nujio'qonik, a homegrown facility in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, is a cornerstone of Canada's agreement with Germany to stimulate hydrogen production by 2025, and to enhance German energy security with a supply of clean, emission-free energy.

World Energy

