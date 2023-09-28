ProofPilot To Integrate Lilly's Magnol.AI™ Sensor Cloud Into Its Clinical Trial Automation Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, a leading provider of innovative clinical trial automation, announced today a strategic collaboration with global pharmaceutical leader Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) to offer Lilly's patent-pending, sensor cloud platform, Magnol.AI™, a state-of-the-art platform that enables sophisticated management of high-frequency sensor data with security and ease, as part of ProofPilot's technology solution.

For the first time, Lilly is out-licensing its industry-leading technology. The commercial offering of Lilly's Magnol.AI™ platform is a bold expansion and a promising development for its portfolio of innovative offerings that can advance industry capabilities. This technology-focused collaboration with Lilly and ProofPilot will enable both companies to help the broader research community to execute high-quality digital health research with precision and ease, helping to accelerate pre-competitive biomedical research.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Lilly and leverage its industry-leading sensor cloud, further strengthening our commitment to provide our customers with the most advanced solutions and enable flawless execution of clinical research" said Chris Venezia, Chief Executive Officer of ProofPilot. "By integrating Magnol.AI™ into our platform, researchers finally have a one-stop, comprehensive solution to execute digital health research and deliver sensor data-driven insight with the highest quality."

Magnol.AI™ is Lilly's sensor cloud platform that allows for seamless ingestion, visualization, and extraction of high-frequency sensor data with security and ease. It is able to ingest and align a wide array of raw data from wearables, devices, and beyond in a clear time-series format. When aligned with clinician and patient reported outcomes, Magnol.AI™ enables unmatched real-time data science capabilities for digital health and digital biomarker research. Most sensor clouds on the market are limited by brand of device or focus solely on data ingestion without adequate capabilities to visualize, select and deliver raw data with ease.

ProofPilot's mission is to perfect clinical research execution by orchestrating technology, tasks, content, and communication through its clinical trial automation platform. When combined with Lilly's sensor cloud Magnol.AI™, ProofPilot delivers an industry-leading, comprehensive data science solution to digital health and digital biomarker researchers around the world. With this new integration, any researcher can now have access to a powerful, comprehensive digital health research platform that seamlessly combines data collection, sensor ingestion, device management and participant engagement, resulting in actionable analysis and evidence-based decision-making.

