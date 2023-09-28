LOWE'S TO EXTEND EXCLUSIVE SAVINGS OFFER TO FIRST RESPONDER COMMUNITY

Throughout October, Lowe's will provide a coupon book with offers for up to $1,500 in savings* for eligible first responders, plus nationwide fire safety demos and community service projects

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As first responders continue to show up daily to support communities across the country, Lowe's will once again recognize their selfless efforts. For the third year, Lowe's will support first responders nationwide through exclusive deals, local store events and more to recognize those who serve our towns, both big and small, every day.

Lowe's Extends Exclusive Savings Offer to the First Responder Community (PRNewswire)

Starting today, as a special "thank you" to the first responder community, eligible first responders can sign up to receive a digital coupon book with up to $1,500 in savings – redeemable Oct. 1 through Oct. 30. The exclusive digital coupon offers include 30% off custom cabinets, 25% off Allen & Roth bath and kitchen faucets, buy one get one half off on HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams gallon paint products and more. Eligible first responders include firefighters, EMTs, police officers, nurses and doctors. First responders can learn more and register for the special offer starting today, Sept. 28, by visiting Lowes.com/FirstResponders.

"We are always grateful for first responders, who give their all every day to keep us safe," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "It's a privilege to be able to show our appreciation for these frontline heroes with exclusive savings and through community service projects to revitalize their spaces."

During Fire Safety Month in October, Lowe's will also continue its tradition of raising public awareness for threats of fire and carbon monoxide, including hosting live fire safety demonstrations and DIY safety workshops. Local fire departments and Lowe's partner First Alert will lead the events on Oct. 14 at Lowe's stores nationwide. In addition, red vest associates will lead mini-DIYers in a kid's-focused build-your-own fire truck toy workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Lowe's support for the first responder community will extend beyond October through the Lowe's Hometowns program, the company's five-year, $100 million investment in local community impact projects. This year, Lowe's associate volunteers and extensive network of Pros, along with community partners, are participating in eight projects that will renovate and restore first responders' spaces across the country: Anchorage Police Department Dispatch (Anchorage, Alaska), Dauntless Hook & Ladder Ambulance (Selinsgrove, Pa.), Galax Volunteer Fire Department (Galax, Va.), Green Township Volunteer Fire Department (Greendell, N.J.), Henderson Fire Department (Henderson, Ark.), Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District (East Alton, Ill.), Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (Cross Lanes, W.Va.) and Wedington Volunteer Fire Department (Fayetteville, Ark.).

Additionally, Lowe's stores across the country are leading community impact projects to support and celebrate local first responder organizations and nonprofits, furthering Lowe's commitment to first responders across the country.

To register for the exclusive savings or to learn more about store events, visit Lowes.com/FirstResponders.

*Up to savings based on average savings from redemption of all coupons. Terms & restrictions apply. In store, must ask cashier to scan coupon. See full terms & restrictions for details.

First Responders Coupon Offer: Eligible active or retired firefighters, EMT/paramedics, police officers, 9-1-1 dispatchers, and eligible active nurses and physicians ("First Responders") can register between 10/01/23-10/30/23 to get a coupon book ("Coupon(s)". Requires an account with ID.me and Lowes.com personal account (both accounts are free to create). ID.me account subject to the ID.me standard to terms and conditions. See ID.me for details. Must be validated by ID.me as a "Responder", "Medical", or "Nurse" to receive this offer. ID.me will require information for validation (e.g.: licensure, date of birth, social security number, home address, valid employment ID card, and/or other information as requested by ID.me). Once validated by ID.me as a First Responder, you will be redirected to Lowes.com to either sign in to your personal Lowes.com (MyLowe's) account or create a personal Lowes.com (MyLowe's) account. ID.me account may only be connected to one Lowes.com account. Limit one coupon book per Lowes.com account. You will receive the coupon book via the email associated with your Lowes.com account.

Coupon Redemption Terms: Must ask cashier to apply discount (barcode) at time of purchase in store. Online: Must enter applicable Promo Code at checkout. Coupons are not a credit or debit card, have no implied warranties and can't be used in conjunction with any (i) other promotion, discount, markdown, coupon, rebate or offer including any Lowe's volume or special discount programs (such as but not limited to, Contractor Pack, Buy in Bulk, Volume Savings Program ("VSP"), Military Discount, Employee Discount, Lowe's Price Promise, Special Value, New Lower Price, Was:Now, and credit discount offers); or (ii) associate discretion price adjustments. Coupons are not redeemable for cash, not transferable and can't be replaced if lost or stolen. Void if altered, defaced, copied, transferred, or sold (through any online auction or otherwise). Redeemable in-store, on Lowes.com or Lowe's mobile applications. Not valid on: any Lowe's branded website operated by a third party; previous sales; multiple transactions; purchase of services, installation, or extended protection plans; gift cards; or Weber, Kichler, or Miele products. Customer must pay applicable sales tax. Coupons can't be used to make payments on any charge or credit account. Coupon ash Value: 1/100 cent. Valid in the U.S. only 10/01/23- 10/30/23.

