Rollout of Shoppable® Checkout API™ Suite to Revolutionize Online Advertising for Agencies and Brands

Advertising is transformed for non-DTC & DTC products with headless checkout, allowing platforms and marketplaces to leverage first-party data, optimizing campaign performance

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppable®, today, released its Shoppable® Checkout API™ to the general public in a full production launch. This turn-key solution is meant to reduce the difficulty, expense, labor, and time commitment for companies transitioning from third-party to first-party data.

With Shoppable, marketing/advertising tech platforms can replace cookies with far more accurate 1st-party customer data.

Shoppable's ecommerce APIs utilize the proven 3x patented technology of Universal Checkout, a multi-retailer, multi-product, seamless interface shown to increase conversion, decrease cart abandonment, and grow new sales. Over 400 million SKUs are available through Shoppable's API including products from Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. Through the consented collection of consumer demographics and shopping behavior via commerce, more effective targeting and personalization can be obtained, while protecting privacy.

Founder & CEO of personal fashion innovator Aesthetic, LJ Northington, was an early adopter, "Shoppable's Universal Checkout is in alignment with Aesthetic's goals to increase conversion for brands, improve the customer journey, and revolutionize the way that consumers purchase products online."

Heather Udo, the founder and CEO of Shoppable®, states, "With Shoppable® Checkout API™, marketers and advertising technology platforms replace cookies with the more accurate 1st party data gathered from their own customers. Marketers can track closed-loop campaign data, easily recognize the most profitable segments, and even build lookalike audiences for future marketing campaigns. It's a competitive advantage."

CEO of ResponsiveAds, the ad tech leader known for its beautiful display formats, Matthew Snyder, adds, "We have been extremely successful with click-to-site shoppable dynamic ads. Using the new Shoppable® Checkout API™, our clients can extend their offerings to enable consumers to buy-in-ad and close-the-loop within a single ad session. Along with our universal Fully-Fluid™ format across display, apps, CTV, and DOOH, the Shoppable® Checkout API™ will enable a full attribution process. The API will extend our unique analytics to, holistically, include all stages from an impression, click, add-to-cart, and checkout event. This, in addition to creating an optimized retail media experience for consumers."

The multi-retailer/multi-product innovation of Shoppable's API has been shown to have a 25% conversion rate improvement (compared to traditional ecommerce) and up to a 700% improvement over affiliate link-off solutions, resulting in a significant increase in sales.

About Shoppable®

Shoppable is an e-commerce platform that enables commerce experiences & insights. The company has modernized affiliate marketing by removing the need to redirect shoppers to external websites for completing purchases. Shoppable® holds three U.S. patents for its Universal Checkout technology, which minimizes friction in the buying process via embeddable multiple-retailer checkout capabilities. It allows brands, media companies, advertisers, publishers, influencers, creators, and nonprofits to bring the checkout experience anywhere that a consumer discovers or engages with products online.

