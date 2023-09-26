Diego Alvarez Joins PSSI as Chief Compliance Officer

Alvarez Brings Extensive Domestic and Global Experience to Key Position

KIELER, Wis., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PSSI, a leading food safety solution and sanitation provider, today announced the appointment of Diego Alvarez as its first Chief Compliance Officer. Alvarez brings 15 years of experience building, operating, and enhancing compliance programs in the United States as well as countries in South America, Africa, and Asia.

PSSI logo (PRNewswire)

"PSSI welcomes Diego Alvarez as Chief Compliance Officer who will weave a culture of compliance throughout PSSI."

Alvarez joins PSSI from nearly a decade at Walmart, where he served as Senior Director for International Ethics and Compliance, Governance, and Monitoring. Prior to Walmart, Alvarez served as a Compliance Director for over six years at Western Union for the Latin American Region.

"We are excited to welcome Diego to the PSSI team as our Chief Compliance Officer. He has a proven track record in overseeing and managing compliance issues within large corporations and will be instrumental in weaving a culture of compliance throughout PSSI starting at the senior executive level," said Tim Mulhere, CEO of PSSI. "I am confident that his leadership experience and expertise will guide us in our compliance efforts as we move forward into 2024 and beyond."

"I am thrilled to be joining PSSI and plan to hit the ground running. I look forward to working with Tim and the Board to put compliance first and continue helping PSSI's customers as they protect the health and safety of the nation's food supply," Diego Alvarez, the newly appointed Chief Compliance Officer said.

About PSSI

PSSI is the premier provider of food safety solutions in North America, offering comprehensive sanitation services, chemical products, pest management, and intervention solutions for food processing facilities. Its team of skilled food sanitors, microbiologists, technical experts and engineers are committed to keeping USDA, FDA, and CFIA processing facilities clean, safe, and audit-ready. PSSI works with each partner to develop smarter and more efficient food safety programs for total protection.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PSSI