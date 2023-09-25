Hot Hatch Up! Toyota GR Corolla Adds Premium Grade to the Menu

New Grade Structure for 2024 with Premium Grade added to the GR Corolla lineup

Premium Grade Features Front and Rear Torsen Limited Slip Differential, Red GR Brake Calipers, and GR Logoed Suede-Trimmed Seats Standard

GR Corolla Circuit Edition Continues for 2024 in Stunning Blue Flame Color

Enhancements Across GR Corolla Lineup for Added Stability

GR Performance Lowering Springs, Shocks and More Performance Parts Available

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- How can the performance obsessed TOYOTA GAZOO Racing team turn up the heat on the already hot GR Corolla in 2024? For starters, they can bring back the extra spicy Circuit Edition for another year and offer it in a Blue Flame paint color. Then, they can create a new GR Corolla Premium Grade by taking features on the model's optional Performance Package, like front and rear Torsen® limited slip-differentials (LSD) and make them standard for a loaded model that hits the mark for enthusiasts.

"The response to the GR Corolla has been incredible," said Mike Tripp, Vice President of Toyota Vehicle Marketing and Communications. "This model has captured a passion for driving, and by adding the Premium Grade with standard high-performance components and an upgraded interior, we can give fans even more ways to enjoy this rowdy hot hatch."

For the GR Corolla, the driving experience is always front and center. The new Premium Grade keeps that focus keen. The dual LSD has the ability to split power between both left and right axles, so the car can apply maximum traction and distribute more torque on the outer wheels during cornering. Brake cooling ducts also come standard on the Premium to minimize brake fade. The new GR Corolla Premium Grade also comes with an upgraded Brin Naub® suede-trimmed interior with heated seats and steering wheel. It also comes with standard convenience features like front/rear parking sensors, JBL Premium Audio, and wireless cell phone charger. It will be available in a choice of Heavy Metal, Ice Cap, Black, or Supersonic Red.

For 2024, the Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition will be available in two color choices, the head-turning Blue Flame and frosty cool Ice Cap. It also changes to standard black forged aluminum 18-inch BBS® wheels, shaving weight from the already agile model. Completing the unique package on the Circuit Edition is a bulge hood, forged carbon fiber roof, gloss black high-mounted rear spoiler, black side rocker graphics that run up to the stamped GR-FOUR logo, leather-wrapped shift knob with blue sightline, and a forged carbon fiber accent on the shifter top plate.

An expanded lineup of official TOYOTA GAZOO Racing performance parts will also be available later this year for drivers that want to dial-in their GR Corolla. For drivers that want a lowered look that doesn't compromise on handling, performance lowering springs and performance shocks are available. Drivers can also add the Rear Sport Wing to the Core and Premium Grades for even more style on the already aggressive design.

Ever the perfectionists, the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing engineering team continues to pay attention to the smallest details with updates to the chassis and tweaking of a front aeroduct for 2024. Material updates include mounting bolt changes to the steering gear, rear suspension, and battery ground. Aero updates include an addition of aluminum sheets to the front and rear bumpers, and a change in duct shape to the front bumper airflow outlet.

GR Corolla 2024 Core, Premium, and Circuit Edition models are expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships later this year.

Epic AWD Hot Hatch

Whether it's the Core Grade, Premium Grade, or Circuit Edition, all GR Corolla models are powered by the turbocharged G16E-GTS 1.6-liter 3-cylinder turbo engine. The high revving, compact-yet-powerful motor outputs 300 hp at 6,500 rpm and 273 lb.-ft. of torque at 3,000-5,500 rpm. The powerplant utilizes motorsports technology that maximizes performance and includes multi-oil jet piston cooling, large-diameter exhaust valves, and a part-machined intake port. All of which helps contribute to an impressive 100 hp per cylinder.

GR Corolla's impressive output is thanks in part to a unique triple exhaust that reduces back pressure for maximum power delivery. All GR Corolla models push out 300 hp and 273 lb.-ft. of torque. High strength engine components and a turbocharger also help GR Corolla punch above its weight. With a max boost of 25.2 PSI on the GR Corolla it can achieve a manufacturer-estimated 0-60 mph time of about five seconds.

At the heart of the GR Corolla is the rally racing developed GR-FOUR All-Wheel-Drive system. With the twist of a dial, the system can adjust four-wheel drive performance to a front/rear torque distribution of 60:40 for everyday driving, 30:70 distribution for a fun-to-drive quality on winding roads and 50:50 setting for equal power to front and back for maximum grip on the circuit. Developed in collaboration with the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Championship (WRC) Team, it delivers exceptional levels of traction and control by optimizing drive power to each wheel.

All GR Corolla models come exclusively equipped with a six-speed intelligent Manual Transmission with rev matching that is turned with a push of a recessed button placed on the lower dash, just below the steering column. It is built on the Toyota New Global Architecture-C platform (TNGA-C). Its super-rigid structure adds 349 weld points, over 108 additional inches of structural adhesive, one center brace, and three underfloor braces over a standard Corolla hatchback model.

Engineered to Perform

With a low center of gravity and standard Independent MacPherson-type strut front suspension with circuit-tuned coil springs, shock absorbers, and stabilizer bars, the GR Corolla's suspension is designed to maximize power delivery to all four wheels and provide optimum cornering capability on all surfaces. The rear suspension uses a double-wishbone type multilink system that also accommodates the AWD system's goal of maximum agility and stability.

GR Corolla's stopping power comes from opposed, fixed-caliper disc brakes with 14x1.1-inch ventilated and slotted rotors outfitted with black 4-piston aluminum calipers. At the rear, it has 11.7-in. x 0.7-in. ventilated rotors with 2-piston aluminum fixed-caliper disc brakes. On the Circuit Edition and Premium Grade, the calipers are red painted and have GR logos.

For cornering performance that maintains excellent stability, wide tread tires are mounted to forged aluminum 18-inch wheels, with cast alloy wheels on the Core and Premium Grades and 18-inch BBS wheels on the Circuit Edition. The GR Corolla's nimble character is also attributed to its 103.9-inch-long wheelbase and 72.8-inch width, giving it a compact overall size. All GR Corolla models wear Michelin® Pilot Sport® 4 tires 235/40R18. Aerodynamic performance on the GR Corolla comes from a combination of aero panels and ducting, along with the added downforce of the rear diffusers and available Rear Sport Spoiler.

Underbody panels use wide underfloor covers for gapless coverage and aero stabilizing fins are placed underneath to help guide airflow. Up front, side air curtains are placed beside the grill so air can flow to outlets behind the front wheels and escape from the wheel wells. For 2024 the shape of the air curtain duct has been redesigned and aluminum sheets have been placed under the front and rear wheel wells to help support vehicle stability. On the Circuit Edition, the bulge hood vents and fender ducts provide airflow through the engine bay.

Three Ways to Heat the Streets

The 2024 GR Corolla will be available in three grades. Standard features across all grades include Toyota Audio Multimedia with 8-inch Touchscreen, Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, 12.3-inch color Multi-Information Display (MID) and Fully Digital Gauge Cluster with customizable layout, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0.

Key Core Grade Features include:

GR logoed fabric sport seats

Functional fender and rear fascia aero vents

18-inch 15-spoke Cast Alloy Wheel with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 Tires

Sports-Tuned Suspension

Aggressive Front & Rear Bumpers Styling

GR-FOUR stamped side rockers and wide-fender flares

Available colors include Ice Cap, Black, and Supersonic Red

Available Performance Package adds Front and Rear Limited Slip Torsen Differentials and red "GR" calipers

The new for model year 2024 GR Corolla Premium Grade includes everything on the Core Grade plus:

GR logoed Brin Naub Suede-trimmed seats

Front and Rear Limited Slip Differentials and Red "GR" calipers

JBL Premium Audio (8 speaker) and Qi-compatible wireless charger

Heated Steering Wheel and Front Heated Seats

Front and rear parking sensors

Brake cooling ducts

Available colors include Ice Cap, Heavy Metal, Black, and Supersonic Red.

The GR Corolla Circuit Edition includes everything on the Premium Grade, plus key features like:

Forged carbon fiber roof

Bulge hood and functional gloss black air vents

18-inch black 10-spoke forged-alloy BBS wheels

Black side rocker graphics

Leather-wrapped shift knob with blue stripe and forged carbon accents

Gloss black high-mounted rear spoiler

Available colors include Blue Flame and Ice Cap

Complimentary 1-year NASA Membership1

Purchase of a 2024 GR Corolla comes with a complimentary 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA). GR Corolla owners will enjoy a host of benefits, including one free High Performance Driving Event (HPDE) and discounted admission to NASA-sanctioned events.

1 NASA membership, including 1-day High Performance Driving Event, expires 1 year from Toyota GR vehicle purchase date. High performance driving involves risk of personal injury, death and damage to your vehicle. Check your insurance coverage and warranty for terms of coverage. Restrictions apply. See Toyota GR NASA/HPDE for details.

GR Corolla Safety

The GR Corolla Circuit Edition comes with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0) standard. This safety suite includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don't react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking.

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control: Intended for highway use, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph and uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist: When white/yellow lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 30 mph, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane keeping assistance.

Lane Tracing Assist: When Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

Road Sign Assist: Using an intelligent camera, Road Sign Assist (RSA) is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs and certain warning signs, and display and icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

Automatic High Beams: The Automatic High Beams (AHB) are designed to help you see more clearly at night at speeds above 21 mph. The AHB system is designed to detect the headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles, then automatically toggle between high and low beams accordingly.

For complete details on Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, please visit Toyota.com/safety-sense.

In addition to the TSS 3.0 system, other standard safety and convenience features on the GR Corolla Circuit Edition include Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), which is designed to help detect and warn you of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) for added peace of mind by helping to detect vehicles approaching from either side while backing out and alerting you with a visual and audible warning. Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) and Rear Seat Reminder also come standard.

Convenient and Connected

The 2024 GR Corolla will come with an eight-inch color Multi-Information Display (MID) with customizable settings and Toyota Audio Multimedia with eight-inch touchscreen, standard. The Toyota Audio Multimedia system offers a user experience with sight, touch, and voice activation. With Intelligent Assistant available through Drive Connect*, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awakens the system for voice-activated commands to search for directions, find POIs, adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more.

The cloud-based native navigation system offered through Drive Connect allows for real-time Over the Air updates for mapping and Points of Interest (POI), and Google POI data is integrated to ensure up-to-date search capability. It also supports standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless Android Auto compatibility.

Toyota Audio Multimedia allows for simultaneous dual Bluetooth phone connectivity. A Wi-Fi Connect subscription or trial offers 4G connectivity** for up to five devices by turning GR Corolla into an AT&T Hotspot*, and it also offers the ability to link your separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to your vehicle with Integrated Streaming.

GR Corolla also comes with additional Connected Services trials like Remote Connect (1-year trial), Safety Connect (up to 10-year trial) and Service Connect (up to 10-year trial).

Remote Connect* provides remote door unlock capability, vehicle status notifications, a guest driver monitor. Safety Connect** includes Emergency Assistance, Stolen Vehicle Locator, Roadside Assistance and Automatic Collision Notification. Service Connect** can provide up-to-date vehicle information on fuel level, maintenance alerts, and more.

* Drive Connect Trial Subscription Activation Required, Subscription required upon trial expiration. 4G Network dependent

GR Factory

To help meet the performance goals for the GR Corolla, Toyota has established a dedicated GR Factory at its production facility in Motomachi, Japan. It is the birthplace of legends such as the Lexus LFA and Supra A80 and is now home to the first GR production line, where GR Corolla and GR Yaris are assembled.

The body and component assembly lines comprise several different cells connected by automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) rather than the conveyors featured in conventional car plants. This fully flexible method of working, with many manual assembly techniques, enables precise body and suspension alignment, with variations in vehicle dimensions and weight kept to a minimum.

Being assembled by experts means that each GR Corolla takes longer than a conventional mass-produced car. The assembly line has been streamlined for precision, with elements such as body alignment and weld checks to ensure that each GR Corolla is crafted with meticulous care and attention.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has brought together highly skilled technicians from throughout the company to work on the GR Corolla. This team not only serves to assemble every GR Corolla but also helps to enhance the technical skills of other workers across Toyota facilities when learning is shared. It is a philosophy that's part of the overall GR mission at Toyota, developing people, growing the automotive enthusiast and motorsport community and making ever better cars.

2024 Toyota GR Corolla Pricing

Model # 24MY Grade Drive MSRP 24MY 6281 Core GR-FOURAWD $36,100 6287 Premium GR-FOURAWD $39,920 6283 Circuit GR-FOURAWD $44,740

Limited Warranty and ToyotaCare

Toyota's 36-month/36,000-mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation. Toyota dealers have complete details on the limited warranty. GR Corolla also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 24 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed $110 million to create innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company's 14 U.S. operating sites.

About TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing embodies Toyota's commitment to overcoming every limit to make 'ever-better' cars, to forge new technologies and solutions under the extreme conditions of motorsports, and to never stop innovating. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing races its cars to push the limits for better and to learn from the toughest challenges. Competing on every kind of road, no matter what the challenge, inspires TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to build 'ever-better' cars and engineer Toyota's future DNA to bring freedom, adventure, and joy of driving to everyone. For more information, visit www.toyotagazooracing.com.

Customer inquiries, please call: 800-331-4331

Media Contact

Breanne McCallop

469-292-3326

breanne.mccallop@toyota.com

Note to Editors: Photos and b-roll can be found on ToyotaNewsroom.com.

