Healthyr and Koning Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Breast Health

NORCROSS, Ga., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move for the healthcare industry, Healthyr, a leading provider of at-home health tests and solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Koning Health, a pioneer in innovative breast imaging technology. This collaboration aims to empower women worldwide by offering advanced, non-invasive breast health solutions.

Since its inception, Healthyr has been at the forefront of empowering women to take proactive measures for their breast health. Their comprehensive suite of services, combined with actionable insights and personalized recommendations, has made them a trusted name in the healthcare sector.

Koning Health has been recognized for its Koning Vera Breast CT. With a 7-second scanning time per breast, Vera offers 3D guided imaging and biopsy at radiation dose levels comparable to conventional mammography. Koning's commitment to providing a better breast imaging solution is evident with their NO-COMPRESSION, TRUE 3D Breast CT, which addresses the limitations of standard mammography, including low compliance rates because of pain and call-backs.

Together, Healthyr and Koning Health aim to:

Enhance Early Detection: By combining Healthyr's at-home testing solutions with Koning's advanced imaging technology, the partnership aims to detect breast health issues at their earliest stages, ensuring timely intervention and improved health outcomes. Empower Women: Both companies share a vision of empowering women to take charge of their breast health. This collaboration will provide women with the tools and knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their health. Expand Global Reach: With Koning Breast Computed Tomography available worldwide, this partnership will ensure that more women globally have access to state-of-the-art breast health solutions.

Stacey Finster, CEO of Healthyr commented, "I am very excited about our partnership with Koning Health. Together, Koning and Healthyr will be addressing the needs of the 50% of women who have dense breasts and the ~4% of women who have breast implants. Our goal is crystal clear, to elevate early-stage breast cancer detection, drive down cancer-related costs, and elevate the overall breast health outcomes for women everywhere. This partnership with Koning Health is a significant step forward in our mission to empower women globally."

Similarly, Lutao Ning, CEO of Koning Health expressed, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Healthyr. Their commitment to providing innovative health solutions aligns perfectly with our vision. Together, we hope to redefine the standards of breast health care."

The partnership is set to roll out this month, with both companies working closely to integrate their services and offer a seamless experience to users.

About Healthyr: Healthyr is a leading provider of at-home health tests and solutions, dedicated to empowering individuals to take charge of their health. With a focus on early detection and actionable insights, Healthyr offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to individual needs. For more information about Healthyr, visit behealthyr.com .

About Koning : Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology that dramatically improves the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The KBCT is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment, and will improve survival rates for millions of patients worldwide.

For more information, please visit Koning's website or email Koning at info@koningcorporation.com.

