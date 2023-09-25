Console & Associates, P.C.: Data Breach at Nuance Communications Leaks as Many as 1,225,054 Social Security Numbers

MARLTON, N.J., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, Nuance Communications provided notice of MOVEit-related data breach to several state attorney general offices. The company recently submitted additional filings, including to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights ("HHS-OCR"), providing additional information and updating the victim count. As it currently stands, Nuance Communications sent 1,225,054 consumers data breach notifications explaining that their names, Social Security numbers, and/or protected health information were compromised. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the Nuance Communications breach, hoping to inform them of the risks they face due to the breach and their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of over a million consumers has been compromised. Now, their full names, Social Security numbers, and protected health information may be in the hands of criminals.

On September 18, 2023, Nuance Communications filed a notice with the Attorney General of Texas describing a data breach involving a vulnerability in MOVEit that allowed hackers to gain unauthorized access to confidential information stored within Nuance's MOVEit environment.

According to the HHS-OCR notice, the data breach affected 1,225,054 people.

Based on Nuance Communications filings, the list of compromised information includes:

Names,

Social Security numbers,

Medical information, and

Health insurance information,

Nuance Communications also posted notice of the data security incident on its website, indicating that patients of the following facilities may be impacted:

Atrium Health

Catawba Valley Medical Center

Charlotte Radiology

Duke University Health System

DLP Central Carolina Medical Center

ECU Health

FirstHealth of the Carolinas

Mission Health System

Novant Health

Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

UNC Health

Wake Radiology Diagnostic Imaging

WakeMed Health & Hospitals

If you receive a data breach notice from Nuance Communications, you could be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial & legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a Nuance Communications Data Breach Letter?

