PRophet to Lead Discussions on the Next Era of Communications Engineers© and the Impact of AI on Public Relations at PRSA's ICON 2023

PRophet will take center stage with a thought-provoking presentation by founder and CEO Aaron Kwittken and participation in the final keynote session.

PRophet to unveil new features and functions as a main showroom exhibitor (Booth 500).

NEW YORK and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) Marketing Cloud's (STGW) PRophet, the first and only generative and predictive AI SaaS platform built by and for PR professionals, today announced its forthcoming presence and thought-provoking sessions on comms tech and AI at Public Relations Society of America's (PRSA) ICON 2023 conference on October 15-17 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn.

As this year's Titanium sponsor, PRophet will lead discussions on the future of AI in communications and educate PR professionals on the ways AI will empower them to be more strategic, creative, and productive.

"The PR industry is at a critical juncture as it considers how to utilize the wide range of comms tech and AI-powered tools at our fingertips. It is important that we come together and engage in meaningful conversations about the new role of comms tech in the landscape of communications," said Aaron Kwittken, founder and CEO of PRophet and CEO of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, Comms Tech Unit. "We are excited to partner again with PRSA for its premier industry event."

"ICON annually brings together industry leaders, visionaries, and innovators from across the communications community, and it's because of sponsors like PRophet that attendees are able to engage in meaningful conversations and extensive learning opportunities about the future of our profession," said Linda Thomas Brooks, PRSA CEO. "PRophet's commitment to PRSA and support of our annual conference highlights the value of forward-thinking strategic partnerships."

Kwittken will lead a solo session titled, "Adapt or Get Lapped: The New Era of the Communications Engineer©," on Monday, October 16 at 9am CT. The session will focus on the emerging need for a culture shift across the PR industry that intersects both art and science to stay ahead of the curve of an increasingly competitive and transactional news environment. Aaron will also share insights on how to adopt the innovative mindset, tech stack and workflow of a Communications Engineer© to future-proof the careers of PR professionals, agencies and brand teams alike.

Additionally, Kwittken will participate in the final keynote titled, "AI Keynote Salon," on Tuesday, October 17 at 11am CT. The immersive panel discussion will feature discussions on the current state-of-the-art tools at the disposal of PR professionals, critical ethical considerations, and offer a glimpse into how AI will shape the future of PR. The panel will be moderated by PRSA CEO Linda Thomas Brooks and will feature additional esteemed panel members including Carmen San Segundo Gámez, Global Marketing & Communications Director of ESG and Corporate Social Responsibility at IBM, Cayce Myers, PhD, LLM, JD, APR, Professor and Director of Graduate Studies, Public Relations and Advertising Division, School of Communications at Virgina Tech, and Michelle Olson, APR, Managing Partner at Lambert.

PRophet will also have a large presence on the showroom floor where attendees will be able to connect with the executive team directly, receive first-hand demos of the platform and get a sneak peek into new features and functionality.

To learn more about how PRophet can make your communications team more performative, predictive, and productive, please visit us at Booth 500 booth from Sunday, October 15 to Tuesday, October 17.

If you'd like to get in touch with PRophet ahead of the event to schedule an onsite meeting or demo, please reach out to Ian Brand at Ian.Brand@prprophet.ai.

About PRophet

PRophet is the first-ever generative and predictive AI SaaS platform designed by and for the PR community. The platform uses AI to help modern PR professionals become more performative, productive and predictive by generating, analyzing and testing content that predicts earned media interest and sentiment. PRophet was founded in 2020 by PR and marketing industry thought leader and entrepreneur Aaron Kwittken and is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of SaaS solutions that powers research, communications, and media activation for in-house marketers. To learn more, visit prprophet.ai.

About Stagwell Marketing Cloud

Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) is a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern in-house marketer. Born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) network of award-winning marketing agencies, SMC's technology empowers marketers to drive business impact by giving them intuitive tools equipped with proprietary, actionable data. SMC's portfolio of solutions powers strategic customer research, communications, and media activation for brands worldwide by leveraging technology such as generative artificial intelligence, shared augmented reality, and more. Get your head in the cloud at www.stagwellmarketingcloud.com.

