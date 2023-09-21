CoreWeave Announces New Chief Business Officer

Mike Mattacola recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Lambda Labs

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreWeave, a specialized cloud provider of large-scale GPU-accelerated workloads, today announced the appointment of Mike Mattacola as its Chief Business Officer. In this role, Mattacola will be responsible for growth and expansion across new markets.

"CoreWeave is the clear market leader from an infrastructure standpoint – not only with respect to its hardware but, importantly, its ability to deliver specialized solutions for the most significant workloads that will define the future of AI," said Mattacola. "I am thrilled and humbled to join this world-class team at such an important inflection point to help build the next great computing company."

Most recently, Mattacola served as Chief Operating Officer of Lambda Labs. Prior to Lambda, Mattacola spent more than 15 years overseeing manufacturing and operations for a wide range of companies including Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, Johnson Controls, Terex Systems and others.

"Mike is a proven leader in business development and corporate strategy, with a track record of developing valued partnerships," said Michael Intrator, Chief Executive Officer of CoreWeave. "As we prepare for even greater growth, his expertise will bring tremendous value to our team in support of our mission to deliver highly performant GPU cloud infrastructure at scale."

About CoreWeave

Founded in 2017, CoreWeave is a specialized cloud provider, delivering a massive scale of GPU compute resources on top of the industry's fastest and most flexible infrastructure. CoreWeave builds cloud solutions for compute-intensive use cases — machine learning and AI, VFX and rendering, life sciences, the Metaverse, and real-time streaming — that are up to 35 times faster and 80% less expensive than the large, generalized public clouds. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .

