JULIE WOOD APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF QBE'S NORTH AMERICA DIVISION

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE Insurance Group has confirmed the appointment of Julie Wood as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company's North America division. Julie joined QBE in January 2023 as Group Head of Distribution and was serving as interim North America CEO since Todd Jones left the role in August.

"Julie brings deep industry expertise with a strong customer focus, underwriting expertise and knowledge of the North America market," Andrew Horton, QBE North America Group Chief Executive Officer said.

"We have the right strategy in place for our North America business and Julie will continue our focus on our three core insurance segments of Crop, Specialty and Commercial," Horton said. "Her appointment highlights the bench strength of high caliber leaders within QBE and reflects the focus we have on talent and leadership."

Before joining QBE, Julie worked at Marsh as Southeast Partnership & Zonal Leader and served as a member of the company's US Executive Committee. Prior to that, she worked as their Zonal Casualty leader in Atlanta. Additionally, Julie has over 15 years of experience serving in senior executive roles at Zurich Insurance Group, including global customer relationship management and underwriting leadership.

Julie's appointment is subject to regulatory approval, and she remains on QBE's Group Executive Committee reporting to Andrew Horton.

SOURCE QBE North America