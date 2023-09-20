Hilinski's Hope Brings Student Athlete Mental Health Week to More Than 155+ Schools

Hilinski's Hope's fourth week of collective action is a continuation of the organization's service to the mental wellbeing of students across all levels and sports
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilinski's Hope Foundation (H3H), founded by Mark and Kym Hilinski to honor the legacy of their son Tyler, today announced that over 150 schools and organizations around the country will be participating in Student Athlete Mental Health Week, the organization's fourth annual week of collective action dedicated to addressing the mental wellbeing of student athletes, from September 30th to October 7th.
"We miss Tyler every day, but we know that he would be so proud of the difference we are working to make in the lives of student athletes," said Kym Hilinski, co-founder of Hilinski's Hope. "In the last four years, Mark and I have traveled all over the country, speaking with students, sharing Tyler's story, and encouraging these tough but crucial conversations. We're incredibly honored to be joined by over 150 schools this year to fight stigma and increase mental health resources on campuses."
During Student Athlete Mental Health Week, student athletes and athletic departments across the country will participate in breaking down stigma, offering quality resources, and letting student athletes know they are supported.
"I want to make talking about mental health normal. Hilinski's Hope has turned a devastating life event into a force for good by taking action and creating Student Athlete Mental Health Week," said Caleb Williams, University of Southern California quarterback, founder of the Caleb Cares Foundation and 2022 Heisman Trophy recipient. "Hilinski's Hope is making talking about mental health normal. This is so important because we all have the power to help someone by simply reaching out and checking in. You never know what someone is going through and how you can impact them and maybe save a life."
Participating schools have committed to at least one of the following during the week: encouraging students, parents, alumni, and fans to participate in showing solidarity, eliminating stigma around mental health by holding three fingers to the sky during the first play of the third quarter; playing a Hilinski's Hope PSA at the SAMHW games; wearing one of the many "3" ribbon products sent by H3H to their campus, participating in social media campaigns during the week, engaging in an internal assessment to evaluate how their campus is following best practices in terms of mental health programs, and include talks and trainings on campus for players, coaches, and staff.
"On or off the field, the wellbeing of our players has always been one of our top priorities at the University of Oklahoma " said Patty Gasso, Head Coach of University of Oklahoma Softball. "In their adoption of Student Athlete Mental Health Week, we are proud to stand with Hilinski's Hope as they continue to advocate for the mental health and safety of student athletes of every sport and level."
H3H has created evidence-based mental health resources, including the Game Plan and Online Mental Health Course, which work to educate and reduce the stigma of seeking help for mental health concerns, along with providing a new way of thinking and addressing mental health.
"Education and awareness are critical in connecting student-athletes to mental health resources and no organization is doing more to promote athlete mental health than Hilinski's Hope," said Dr. Dylan Firsick, Assistant Athletic Director, Director of Mental Health and Performance at the University of Georgia. "The University of Georgia is proud to partner with Hilinski's Hope and encourage all athletic departments to do the same for the 2023 Student Athlete Mental Health Week."
Student Athlete Mental Health Week coincides with Mental Illness Awareness Week, October 1-7, culminating on World Mental Health Day on October 10.
Hilinski's Hope would like to say a special thank you to our lead sponsors College Hill Threads, Lombardi Wines, Carelon, Uncork for Hope and Sack The Stigma for helping make Student Athlete Mental Health Week possible.
To learn more and/or get involved with Hilinski's Hope Foundation please visit https://www.hilinskishope.org/samhw.
To date schools from around the country participating include:
Abilene Christian University
Arizona State University
Auburn University
Auburn University at Montgomery
Aurora University
Austin Peay State University
Baylor University
Bemidji State University
Benedict College
Benedictine University
Berry College
Boise State University
Boston College
Bowling Green State University
Brigham Young University
California Baptist University
California State University, Long Beach
Carroll College
Central College
Central Michigan University
Central Washington University
Claremont Mudd Scripps Colleges
Clemson University
Concordia University Chicago
Cornell University
Davidson College
Delta State University
Drake University
Drexel University
Duquesne University
East Mississippi Community College
Eastern Michigan University
Eastern Washington University
Edward Waters University
Florida Atlantic University
Florida State University
Fordham University
Gardner-Webb University
George Fox University
George Mason University
Georgetown University
Georgia Southern University
Grand Canyon University
Henderson State University
Idaho State University
Illinois State University
Indiana University
James Madison University
Juniata College
Kansas State University
Keene State College
King's College
Lamar University
Lees-McRae College
Lehigh University
Liberty University
Louisiana State University
Louisiana Tech University
Marist College
Marshall University
Mercyhurst University
Mid Michigan College
Middlebury College
Mississippi College
Mississippi State University
Missouri State University
Mt San Antonio College
North Carolina State University
North Dakota State University
North Greenville University
Northern Arizona University
Northern Michigan University
Northwestern University
Northwood University
Oklahoma State University
Oregon State University
Pacific Lutheran University
Pomona-Pitzer Colleges
Rollins College
Sacramento State University
Saint Vincent College
Saint Xavier University
San Diego State University
Santa Barbara City College
Seattle University
Siena College
South Carolina State University
Southern Methodist University
Southern University and A&M College
Southern Utah University
St. Bonaventure University
Stanford University
Stephen F. Austin State University
Stetson University
Stevenson University
Stony Brook University
Tarleton State University
Texas A&M University
Texas Tech University
The Catholic University of America
Thiel College
Tufts University
University at Buffalo
University of Akron
University of Alabama
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Arizona
University of Arkansas
University of California, Berkeley
University of California, Irvine
University of California, Santa Barbara
University of Central Florida
University of Colorado, Boulder
University of Dayton
University of Delaware
University of Detroit, Mercy
University of Georgia
University of Hawaii
University of Iowa
University of Kansas
University of Massachusetts, Amherst
University of Miami
University of Mississippi
University of Missouri
University of Montana Western
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
University of Nevada, Reno
University of North Carolina, Greensboro
University of North Texas
University of Oklahoma
University of Redlands
University of Richmond
University of San Diego
University of South Carolina
University of South Carolina, Beaufort
University of South Dakota
University of South Florida
University of Southern California
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
University of Texas, Arlington
University of Tulsa
University of Virginia
University of Washington
University of Wisconsin, Stout
University of Wyoming
Utah State University
Utah Tech University
Utah Valley University
Vanderbilt University
Viterbo University
Washington State University
West Virginia University
Western Carolina University
Whitworth University
William Penn University
Winston-Salem State University
About Hilinski's Hope:
H3H helps colleges and universities save lives, eliminate stigma, and scale mental wellness programs for student athletes. H3H does this by sharing Tyler's story, connecting students with mental health resources, and assisting universities to institutionalize best practices. To learn more about H3H please visit www.hilinskishope.org
