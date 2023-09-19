Students for Fair Admissions Files Lawsuit Challenging Racial and Ethnic Admissions Policies at West Point

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Students for Fair Admissions filed a lawsuit challenging the use of race and ethnicity as admissions factors at the United States Military Academy (West Point).

Students for Fair Admissions V. The United States Military Academy at West Point et al.

SFFA alleges that West Point is violating the Fifth Amendment of the United States Constitution. The Fifth Amendment contains an equal-protection principle that binds the entire federal government and is no less strict and demanding than the Equal Protection Clause that binds the States and all public entities.

SFFA petitioned the Court to enter judgment in its favor and to provide the following relief:

A declaratory judgment that West Point's use of race in admissions is unconstitutional under the Fifth Amendment.

A preliminary injunction prohibiting West Point from considering or knowing an applicant's race when making admissions decisions.

A permanent injunction prohibiting West Point from considering an applicant's race when making admissions decisions.

The complaint is attached.

Edward Blum, president of SFFA, said, "Over the years, courts have been mindful of the military's unique role in our nation's life and the distinctive considerations that come with it. However, no level of deference justifies these polarizing and disliked racial classifications and preferences in admissions to West Point or any of our service academies."

Blum added, "Because the U.S. Supreme Court's recent opinion in the SFFA cases expressly forbids all institutions of higher education from using race in admissions decisions, it must follow that the U. S. military higher education institutions must end their race-based policies as well."

