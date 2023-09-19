Epson Announces New Ultra Compact Desktop Solutions Offering Document Management Perfect for Remote and Hybrid Workers

Expanded Scanner Portfolio Includes WorkForce ES-C220, ES-C320W, and ES-C380W Featuring Innovative Design with Vertical Scan Path

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the best-selling retail scanner brand in North America,1 today announced three new compact and lightweight document scanning solutions – the WorkForce® ES-C220, ES-C320W, and ES-C380W. Featuring an intuitive design and exceptional flexibility, these modern scanners boast a new footprint that saves 60 percent of desk space,2 ideal for tight spaces. Designed for fast and easy document management, the ES-C320W and ES-C380W offer comprehensive wireless scanning to smartphones, tablets, computers, and the cloud,3 enabling small business owners, hybrid employees and busy professionals to work efficiently and streamline tasks.

Epson announces three new ultra compact desktop solutions for fast and easy document management.

"With the work environment shifting to a hybrid and remote workforce, compact and lightweight solutions that easily integrate into home offices and tight workspaces are essential for today's workflow needs," said Carrie Fox, director of product marketing, Scanners, Epson America. "Professionals and consumers alike can easily conquer clutter and reclaim office space with the new compact WorkForce scanners, designed for productivity and peace of mind. These unique and flexible solutions offer single step scanning, organizing software and a vertical paper path to help customers accomplish more and streamline active workdays."

These high-performance workhorse scanners offer features to keep home offices and business organized. The ultra-compact solutions deliver fast speeds with an innovative, space-saving design and vertical scan path that saves 60 percent of desk space2, making it easy to place virtually anywhere, even when space is limited. With two-sided scanning, and a 20-sheet Auto Document Feeder, the new scanners can efficiently handle stacks of paper in one fast pass at speeds up to 30 ppm/60 ipm.4 Intelligent image adjustments such as automatic cropping and paper skew correction help ensure amazing image quality with each scan. The flexible scan path provides remarkable versatility and the ability to scan most document types, from standard paper to invoices, greeting cards, business cards, and passports.5

Touting robust software, all three scanners include Epson ScanSmart® Software6 allowing users to preview, email and upload scans as well as save valuable time with automatic file name suggestion for streamlined file management and OCR. To enhance workflow efficiency, the WorkForce ES-C380W includes ScanWay® for scanning directly to a USB drive,7 mobile device3 or upload to popular cloud storage services7 Dropbox®, Evernote®, Google Drive™ and OneDrive® using the scanner's bright 2.4" LCD touchscreen, no computer needed.

Additional Features

Features WorkForce ES-C220 Compact Desktop Document Scanner WorkForce ES-C320W Wireless Compact Desktop Document Scanner WorkForce ES-C380W Wireless Compact Desktop Document Scanner MSRP $249.99 $299.99 $369.99 Scan Speed 30 ppm/60 ipm3 30 ppm/60 ipm3 30 ppm/60 ipm3 Max Scan Size 8.5" x 120" 8.5" x 120" 8.5" x 220" ADF Capacity 20 sheets 20 sheets 20 sheets Wireless Scanning to Smartphones, Tables, Computers,

and the Cloud3 N/A ✓ ✓ Display N/A N/A 2.4" LCD Touchscreen 2-Sided Scanning ✓ ✓ ✓ Scan to USB Drive6 N/A N/A ✓ OCR Technology ✓ ✓ ✓

Availability and Support

The Epson WorkForce ES-C220 (MSRP $249.99), and WorkForce ES-C320W (MSRP $299.99) are now available through major online computer, office and electronic superstores www.epson.com. The WorkForce ES-C380W (MSRP $369.99) will be available at select retailers this fall.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1. Source: The NPD Group, Inc., Retail Tracking Service, U.S. & Canada, Scanners, Aug. 2021 – Jul. 2022. 2. In vertical path scanning position compared to Epson WorkForce ES-400 II with trays extended. 3. Wirelessly scan to smartphones or tablets (Android/iOS devices) via the Epson Smart Panel® app; download required. Data usage fees may apply. Wirelessly scan to the cloud, PCs or Macs with Epson ScanSmart software, installed on the connected Windows PC or Mac. Internet connection is required. 4. Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White, Grayscale or Color Mode, using the USB interface. 5. Optional carrier sheet required. 6. Requires Internet connection for Epson ScanSmart software download and installation on a connected Windows® PC or Mac®. Not available for iOS® or Android™ mobile devices. 7. USB device maximum capacity of 2TB (formatted in FAT®, FAT32 or exFAT®). Devices with security settings (such as password) cannot be used.

EPSON, Epson ScanSmart, Epson Smart Panel, ScanWay and WorkForce are registered trademarks and the EPSON logo is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android and Google Drive are trademarks of Google LLC. exFAT, FAT, OneDrive and Windows are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

