Discovery Education and Leading Corporate and Nonprofit Partners Launch First-of-Its-Kind Initiative Supporting Sustainability

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Education, the worldwide leader in education solutions, today announced it has partnered with Subaru of America, Inc., LyondellBasell, Nucor, Honeywell, and the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) to launch the Sustainability Education Coalition. This first-of-its-kind initiative is focused on empowering over 10 million students by 2030 to serve as ambassadors for sustainability by providing the digital resources K-12 students need to make informed decisions and take responsible actions supporting sustainability.

Discovery Education (PRNewswire)

Coalition partners are united in the goal of empowering tomorrow's changemakers by connecting classroom learning to various sustainability themes. The Sustainability Education Coalition is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and is driving forward sustainability education at an unprecedented scale through a five-pronged framework:

Equitable access to high quality learning resources: Investing in under-resourced schools so students can benefit from the best-in-class Discovery Education Experience.

Innovative Community Engagement Pathway: Introducing global challenges through a local lens; ensuring students can connect concepts to their local communities.

Challenge-Based Learning Informed by Partners: Delivering engaging, high-quality resources and learning experiences for students.

National Visibility: Working to promote a national conversation to elevate sustainability education.

Research and Impact Framework: Launching impact studies to measure trends and progression of sustainability attitudes.

Each partner provides expertise, insight, and access to enable the creation of high-quality and standards-aligned dynamic digital resources and will help provide under-resourced schools across the United States no-cost access to the award-winning Discovery Education Experience learning platform.

Subaru of America, Inc., a pre-existing partner with Discovery Education, was the catalyst in launching the Sustainability Education Coalition. Through a multi-year partnership with Discovery Education, over 7,000 students in Camden, NJ, received access to high-quality digital content, and teachers were given the professional development tools to implement new digital resources into their lesson plans. As this work highlighted the need for increased materials connecting students to sustainability education and the importance of expanding efforts nationally, additional founding members joined the coalition.

"The need for comprehensive sustainability education has never been more pressing," said Amy Nakamoto, Discovery Education General Manager of Social Impact. "Recent statistics reveal a concerning trend: while the majority of teachers recognize the importance of teaching students about climate and sustainability, only half of them are currently addressing these vital topics within their classrooms. We are excited to work with Subaru of America, LyondellBasell, Nucor, Honeywell, and the National Environmental Education Foundation on a joint goal to empower educators and students with the resources they need to make informed decisions and take responsible actions supporting sustainability."

Learn more about the Sustainability Education Coalition at sustainabilityeducationcoalition.org.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning services, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Sustainability Education Coalition

The Sustainability Education Coalition (SEC) connects K-12 students to relevant educational concepts and content that brings to life the intersections of the environment, economy, and society. Powered by Discovery Education, the SEC provides equitable access to high-quality resources, project-based learning experiences, robust research, and impact frameworks to drive meaningful impact for students, their communities, and the planet. Created in partnership with Honeywell, LyondellBasell, Nucor, Subaru of America, Inc., and the National Environmental Education Foundation, the SEC seeks to empower 10 million students by 2030 with the tools they need to take responsible actions for environmental integrity, sustainable economic development, and a just society for all.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and social impact initiatives, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation is the largest steel producer in North America and the largest recycler of any material in the Western Hemisphere. For more than five decades, Nucor has been built on the sustainable model of producing steel with a low-carbon footprint by recycling scrap metal into new steel and steel products through the use of electric arc furnace technology. With its continued investment in breakthrough technologies to lower emissions across the supply chain, Nucor is committed to reshaping the industry by not only making steel more sustainably but enabling partners to reach their own carbon reduction goals. For more information visit nucor.com.

About The National Environmental Education Foundation

The National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) is the nation's leading organization in lifelong environmental learning, creating opportunities for people of all ages to experience and learn about the environment in ways that improve their lives and the health of the planet. Congressionally chartered in 1990 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to complement the work of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), NEEF is a non-partisan, non-advocacy organization working to make the environment more accessible, relatable, relevant, and connected to people's daily lives. Learn more at: https://www.neefusa.org/

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Contacts

Grace Maliska

Discovery Education

gmaliska@discoveryed.com

Diane Anton

Subaru of America, Inc.

danton@subaru.com

Adam Leiter

Subaru of America, Inc.

leiter@subaru.com

Subaru of America, Inc. has partnered with Discovery Education, along with LyondellBasell, Nucor, Honeywell, and the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) to launch the Sustainability Education Coalition. This first-of-its-kind initiative is focused on empowering over 10 million students by 2030 to serve as ambassadors for sustainability by providing the digital resources K-12 students need to make informed decisions and take responsible actions supporting sustainability. (PRNewswire)

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.