Cure® Makes Commitment with Clinton Global Initiative to Advance Healthcare Through Partnerships Acting on Pressing Global Health Challenges and Opportunities

Collaboration focuses on climate health, health equity, artificial intelligence, and maternal health

Seema Kumar, Cure CEO, speaks at CGI Spotlight Session on How Technologists and Skeptics Can Work Together to Balance the Benefits and Risks of AI

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure®, a healthcare innovation campus in New York City, will partner with the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) to collaboratively pursue endeavors that address global health issues of equity, artificial intelligence, climate and maternal health.

"The best way to support healthier communities is through greater access to more equitable healthcare and improved public health ecosystems that help us prepare, navigate, and recover from impacts due to disease, climate change or technology changes," said Greg Milne, CEO of the Clinton Global Initiative. "Cure's commitment, announced at CGI 2023, shows an incredible dedication to the wellbeing of future generations, and we are grateful to Cure for stepping up and taking action."

Launched by President Clinton in 2005, CGI brings together established and emerging global leaders to create and implement solutions to the world's most pressing challenges. CGI works with partners to develop Commitments to Action — new, specific, and measurable actions in climate resilience, health equity, and inclusive economic recovery and growth. The CGI 2022 meeting produced more than 140 Commitments to Action to improve access to health care, advance sustainability, create employment opportunities, support refugee resettlement, and more. The CGI 2023 Meeting will be held in New York City Sept. 18 to 19.

"Cure's commitment with CGI reflects our shared mission to create and implement solutions to the world's most pressing challenges. Our new partnership will present many opportunities to jointly foster collaborative innovations and actions that leverage science, technology and policy across disciplines, sectors and geographies," said Seema Kumar, CEO of Cure.

Kumar will speak at the CGI Spotlight Session on Monday, Sept. 18: The Future of AI is Already Here: How Technologists and Skeptics Can Work Together to Balance the Benefits and Risks of AI. Cure also will host a private CGI dinner featuring discussions of health equity concerns.

Founded by President Bill Clinton in 2005, the Clinton Global Initiative is a community of doers representing a broad cross section of society and dedicated to the idea that we can accomplish more together than we can apart. Through CGI's unique model, more than 9,000 organizations have launched more than 3,900 Commitments to Action — new, specific, and measurable projects and programs. Learn more about the Clinton Global Initiative and how you can get involved at www.ClintonGlobal.org.

An affiliate of Deerfield Management located at 345 Park Avenue South in New York City, Cure is a 12-story innovation campus in the heart of New York City that features cutting-edge wet labs, premium event venues, and office space—plus tools, mentoring, and other assistance to physician-scientists, entrepreneurs, academics, and nonprofits working across the spectrum of healthcare and biomedicine. Cure's mission is to foster and accelerate the development of therapies and cures and to facilitate critical conversations about the future of healthcare and medicine. For more information, please visit https://cure.345pas.com/

