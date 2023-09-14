Win FREE Ultimate Endless Shrimp℠ for a Year at Red Lobster® with the Limited-Time Scratch & Sea -- Instant Win Game!*

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster is bringing the fun with the launch of Scratch & Sea, a mouth-watering limited-time instant win game for all seafood lovers! Now through October 29, you can visit your local Red Lobster to play Scratch & Sea for a chance to win FREE Ultimate Endless Shrimp for a year, gift cards, and more!

The best part — eligible players will have the chance to win one of the following shrimply awesome prizes:

Grand Prizes : 10 lucky players will receive Ultimate Endless Shrimp for a year in the form of a $100.00 egift card each month for 12 months.

First Prizes : 50 players will receive a $50 Red Lobster e-gift card.

Second Prizes : 100 players will receive a $25 Red Lobster e-gift card.

Additional Prizes: Players who enter but do not receive one of the instant win prizes above, will receive a coupon for 10% off a $30 minimum purchase for a future dine-in and/or To Go order.**

Scratch & Sea is another fun way Red Lobster is exciting shrimp lovers this year. Earlier this summer, Red Lobster announced that guest-favorite Ultimate Endless Shrimp is available all day, every day starting at just $20***! And if that's not shrimptastic enough, Red Lobster recently revealed a new flavor drop – NEW Crispy Dragon Shrimp, available for a limited time. As part of the Ultimate Endless Shrimp menu, guests can choose three delicious shrimp preparations to start and order more when they're ready. With a variety of options to choose from, there is a shrimp dish to satisfy every craving.

Additionally, guests are invited to toast the end of summer with Red Lobster's new fruity and delicious lineup of margaritas, including the NEW! Watermelon Mint 'Rita, NEW! Spicy Pineapple 'Rita and NEW! Casa Colada 'Rita – available for $10.****

To earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards, guests can download the My Red Lobster Rewards℠ App and sign up for the free***** loyalty program. To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website .

*NO PURCHASE OR SCAN NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.) 18 years (or 19 for residents of AL and NE) or older. Ends 10/29/23 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Click here for details and Rules. Void where prohibited.

**Coupon for 10% off $30 minimum purchase is valid at participating Red Lobster restaurants in the U.S. from 10/30/23 through 12/3/23. Maximum discount of $30. Minimum purchase and discount exclude alcohol, taxes, gift cards and gratuity. See coupon for full terms.

***$20 Ultimate Endless Shrimp price higher in California, Hawaii, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Canada, and in select locations in Arizona, Illinois, and New York. Pricing indicated excludes beverages (and alcohol), applicable taxes, and gratuities. Offer available for a limited time and can be enjoyed in restaurant only. To Go, catering, and third-party delivery excluded. All shrimp flavors are subject to availability. Offer available at participating Red Lobster locations in the U.S. and Canada.

****$10 margaritas available at participating locations in the U.S.; price $14 in NY Times Square & $13 in HI. Excludes applicable taxes and gratuities. Dine-In Only.

*****Subject to My Red Lobster Rewards terms and privacy notice at RedLobster.com/terms-conditions.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards. Red Lobster is also proud to be an employer of choice, including being named to Forbes magazine's 2023 list of America's Best Large Employers. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or TikTok .

