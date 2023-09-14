Philips Sonicare Partners With Sydney Leroux To Motivate Listeners' Wellness Routines Through Spotify

The in-app experience provides personalized, motivational voiceovers from Leroux and other special guests to give an extra push when needed most.

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips Sonicare , the #1 dental professional-recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide, is on a mission to help people make the most of their routines. The oral healthcare brand is teaming up with powerhouses Spotify, one of the world's most popular audio streaming platforms, and professional soccer player and gold medalist Sydney Leroux to motivate listeners to make positive, healthy changes in their daily lives, starting with oral care.

Brushing our teeth is often the first and last ritual of the day. Dedicating time to oral care is a simple step, though it is imperative to use tools that make a lasting impact, which is why Philips Sonicare power toothbrushes are designed to maximize oral healthcare routines in just two minutes. Philips Sonicare powers smiles, so people can feel good about their oral care and be empowered to make healthy choices beyond those two minutes, twice per day. To extend that post-toothbrushing, can't stop smiling feeling, Philips Sonicare is partnering with Leroux to encourage people to focus on themselves through creative motivational tactics via a customizable in-app playlist experience on Spotify.

Through a unique in-app campaign at https://open.spotify.com/site/philips, Philips Sonicare is bringing Spotify listeners personalized playlists to motivate them to reach their wellness goals, whether it's brushing their teeth for a full two minutes, running an extra mile or pushing for one more rep in the gym. Listeners will also get access to various motivational audio tracks from Sydney Leroux and all-star guests including comedian Hannah Berner and personal trainers Corey Calliet and Matt Wilpers.

"I'm excited to be partnering with Philips Sonicare to keep people motivated and help them strive for healthier habits," said Sydney Leroux. "There are so many facets of wellness. Whether it's physical training or working toward better mental health, investing in yourself starts with small steps. It's important to have the best tools to set yourself up for success, so you can harness the momentum from small wins to achieve bigger goals in all aspects of your life."

With powerful technology for a next-level clean and better dental check-ups, Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 is equipped with a pressure sensor and two-minute SmarTimer™ to guarantee proper brushing technique and time. With elevated features and sonic technology, Philips Sonicare toothbrushes make the most of brushing routines so users can start and end their day with a sense of accomplishment.

"At Philips Sonicare, we are passionate about helping people reach their goals," said Christine Croce, Director of Marketing, Consumer Activation for Philips Sonicare, "whether that's starting healthier habits by brushing your teeth or running a marathon. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Spotify and find new ways to motivate people to strive for success in all areas of life, with personal health at the forefront."

To celebrate those who are taking on longer physical training programs, Philips Sonicare is supporting marathon runners to power their strides. Philips Sonicare is a presenting sponsor of the annual Long Beach Marathon to help runners reach their goals, starting with healthy oral care habits.

Southern California's premier fall marathon will feature smile-centric activities, encouraging more than 17,000 runners and their supporters to integrate healthier habits into their everyday lives. Philips Sonicare is kicking off race weekend at the pre-race expo on October 13 and 14 with an interactive art experience, completing a motivational mural alongside artists to inspire runners as they race on Sunday. The final art installment will be featured at the finish line, so runners and their cheer squads can see their work come to life and snap a picture to commemorate their achievement.

For more information on Philips Sonicare, visit Philips.com. To access exclusive motivational tips, take a short questionnaire on Spotify and get moving at https://open.spotify.com/site/philips! Visit us at the Long Beach Marathon on October 13-15, 2023, at the Marina Green, 386 E Shoreline Drive, Long Beach, California for a chance to meet Sydney Leroux and experience some race weekend surprises, such as exclusive product discounts. In the meantime, follow along on Instagram, @PhilipsSonicare .

